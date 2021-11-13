Buckeyes Romp Past Purdue 59-31

COLUMBUS — No. 4 Ohio State (9-1, 7-0) put 45 points on the board in the first half to lead 45-17 at the intermission, then coasted home in the second half to shellack the visiting No. 19 Purdue Boilermakers (6-4, 4-3) by a final of 59-31.

The Buckeyes scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions of the game and served notice that the high-powered offense that sputtered a bit over the past two weeks was indeed still alive and well. Purdue finally slowed them down on the last possession of the half when OSU had to settle for a 29-yard field goal.

OSU totalled 371 yards of total offense in the first half alone.

Purdue’s defense showed no signs of being able to stop the Buckeyes. Additionally, the Boilermaker’s offense and special teams made critical errors that helped fuel the OSU scoring onslaught. A Purdue fumble was recovered by OSU defensive lineman Jerron Cage to put OSU in business at the 43 yard line. It took just one play for running back TreVeyon Henderson to race 57 yards for a touchdown to put the Buckeyes up 21-7 with 5;14 remaining in the first quarter. Following a touchdown by Jaxon Smith-Njigba to make the score 28-7 early in the second quarter OSU’s kickoff was fumbled by the Purdue returner and recovered by the Buckeyes for possession at the Purdue 12-yard line. After an incompletioin OSU quarterback C.J. Stroud found Garrett Wilson in the endzone for the touchdown to make the score 35-7 with 13:28 remaining in the second quarter. Purdue did answer the OSU touchdown with a touchdown drive of their own, but it was a case of too little too late.

Much to their credit the Boilermakers did not fold their tents despite the 42-17 half time deficit. They scored touchdowns twice in the second half while limiting the OSU offense to two touchdowns as well.

Both quarterbacks played extremely well. OSU freshman C.J. Stroud completed 31 of 38 attempts for an eye-popping 81.5% completion rate. Stroud threw for 361 yards and five touchdowns. Purdue’s Aiden O’Connell was 40 of 52 for 76.9%. He threw for four touchdowns. Neither quarterback was sacked. Ohio State had a significant advantage in the running game. OSU rushed for 363 net yards and 3 touchdown on the ground as compared to 91 net yards and no rushing touchdowns for Purdue. OSU’s rushing attack was led by Miyan Willams who totalled 117 net yards on 14 carries to average over 8 yards per carry. TreVeyon Henderson added 99 yards on 13 carries to average 7.5 yards per tote. Henderson scored two rushing touchdowns.

OSU tallied a third rushing touchdown on an end around play to Garrett Wilson who took it 51 yards to the house. Wilson also had 10 receptions for 126 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Chris Olave each had nine receptions for OSU. Smith-Njigba went for 139 yards on his catches and scored one touchdown receiving. Olave totalled 85 yards and also scored a touchdown.

Purdue turned the ball over twice with both turnovers leading directly to OSU scores. The Buckeyes had no turnovers.

With two touchdowns today Henderson now has 17 on the season, one less than the OSU record for a freshman held by Maurice Clarett with 18.

With his receiving touchdown today Chris Olave is now just two touchdowns behind David Boston for the career touchdown record of 34.

Purdue Head Coach Jeff Brohm was impressed with what he saw of the Buckeyes.

“They were hitting on all cylinders today, they’re a playoff caliber team. ,” said Brohm. “They outplayed us, outmanned us, and beat us in every category. They easily have a chance to win it all.”