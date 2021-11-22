C.J. Stroud Awarded Big Ten Conference Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week

COLUMBUS — Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud acquired more personal accolades from the Big Ten conference after the Buckeyes’ 56-7 win against Michigan State last Saturday.

C.J. Stroud Earns Two Weekly Big Ten Awards

He is the conference’s Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud picked up his seventh Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Week award on Monday to go along with Player of the Week honors, the conference office announced.

Stroud was spectacular in Ohio State’s 56-7 win over No. 7 Michigan State on Saturday, completing 32 of 35 passes for 432 yards and a career-high six touchdown passes. The six TD passes – which all came in the first half – tied a single-game school record. It also tied the Big Ten record for touchdown passes in a game against an AP top-10 ranked team.

Stroud completed 17 consecutive passes in the first half to set another Ohio State school record, a total that is third all-time in Big Ten Conference history. The Buckeyes’ previous record of 16 was held by J.T. Barrett (2017 vs. Penn State) and Justin Fields (2020 vs. Nebraska and Penn State).

Stroud ties Barrett for the Ohio State record for most Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards. The overall conference record is eight, which was set by Wisconsin’s Jonathon Taylor in 2017. Stroud has also been the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week twice this season.

Nationally, Stroud ranks in the top 10 in yards per game (sixth, 346.8), touchdown passes (36), quarterback rating (second, 186.7), completion percentage (eighth, 71.1) and yards per attempt (fourth, 10.0).

The Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0), ranked No. 2 in this week’s Associated Press poll, travel to Ann Arbor, Mich. for the regular season finale against No. 6 Michigan (10-1, 7-1). The winner of the game will represent the Big Ten East Division in the conference championship game on Dec. 4 in Indianapolis.

Illinois, Ohio State and Penn State Earn Weekly Football Honors

Following Week 12, the Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week, and the Freshman of the Week in the Big Ten were announced this morning. Below are this week’s honorees:

Offensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

QB – Fr. – Empire, Calif. – Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.)

Completed 32 of 35 passes (.914 pct.) for 432 yards and a career-high six touchdowns in Ohio State’s 56-7 win over Michigan State. Threw all six touchdown passes in the first half to give the Buckeyes a 49-0 halftime lead and then exited the game midway through the third quarter

Tied Ohio State’s single-game record for touchdown passes in a half and in a game

Is the only Big Ten quarterback to pass for six touchdowns in a game this season and is one of just eight Big Ten quarterbacks to do so since 2013

According to College Football Reference, his career-high 91.4 completion percentage is the second highest by an FBS quarterback in a single game in 2021 (min. of 20 attempts)

Earns the second Offensive Player of the Week accolade of his career and his seventh Freshman of the Week honor of the season

Last Ohio State Offensive Player of the Week: Garrett Wilson (Nov. 15, 2021)

Last Ohio State Freshman of the Week: C.J. Stroud (Nov. 15, 2021)

Defensive Player of the Week

Isaiah Gay, Illinois

LB – Sr. – Nashville. N.C – Northern Nash (N.C.)

Notched a career-high 10 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss, and a sack vs. Iowa

Recorded the third-most tackles for loss in a single game in Illinois history and the most ever by an Illini defender in a Big Ten game. Is tied with Wisconsin’s Leo Chenal for the most tackles for a loss in a single game by a Big Ten defender this season

With Iowa at the Illinois 30-yard line, recorded TFLs on three consecutive plays to end a Hawkeye drive and force a field goal attempt

Earns the first Defensive Player of the Week honor of his career

Last Illinois Defensive Player of the Week: Calvin Hart Jr. (Aug. 30, 2021)

Special Teams Player of the Week

Jordan Stout, Penn State

K/P – Sr. – Cedar Bluff, Va. – Honaker (Va.)

Punted eight times for 343 yards (42.9 avg.) and landed four inside the 10-yard line and six inside the 20-yard line during Penn State’s 28-0 win over Rutgers. Had two punts of 50-plus yards. Also hit touchbacks on all five of his kickoff attempts

Dropped punts at the Rutgers 3, 8 and 9 in the first quarter alone. Also pinned the Scarlet Knights at their own 3 in the third quarter

Helped limit Rutgers’ average starting field position to the Scarlet Knights’ own 18-yard line

Ranks second in the Big Ten in 2021 with 24 punts of 50-plus yards and is tied for third with 31 punts inside the 20

Earns the fourth Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his career and his third of the season

Last Penn State Special Teams Player of the Week: Jordan Stout (Nov. 15, 2021)

