C.J. Stroud, Garrett Wilson, Garner B1G Weekly Accolades

COLUMBUS – OSU freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud and junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson have been honored by the Big Ten conference as the freshman of the week and co-offensive player of the week respectively. Below is the release from Ohio State.

C.J. Stroud, Garrett Wilson Claim Weekly Big Ten Honors

Wilson is the league’s co-Offensive Player of the Week, Stroud the Freshman of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio – WR Garrett Wilson and QB C.J. Stroud, who were both instrumental in Ohio State’s 59-31 win over No. 19 Purdue on Saturday, earned honors today from the Big Ten Conference for their respective performances. Wilson is the league’s co-Offensive Player of the Week while Stroud is the Freshman of the Week.

Wilson accounted for a career-high four touchdowns (three receiving, one rushing). He caught 10 passes for 126 yards and had TD grabs of 21, 12 and 24 yards while also adding a 51-yard rushing score. A junior from Austin, Texas, Wilson ranks fourth in the Big Ten in receiving yards per game (90.3), second in touchdown receptions (nine) and fourth in receptions (53).

Stroud, who is the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the sixth time this season, matched his career high with five touchdown passes while directing an Ohio State offense that scored touchdowns on eight of its 10 possessions (excluding a kneel-down to end the game). He passed for 361 yards, which was his sixth game this season of 300 or more yards.

Stroud ranks in the top five nationally in quarterback rating (fifth, 179.4), touchdown passes (fifth, 30) and yards per attempt (fifth, 9.8).

The Buckeyes (9-1, 7-0), ranked No. 5 in this week’s Associated Press poll, play their final home game of the 2021 season on Saturday when they host No. 7 Michigan State (9-1, 6-1) for a key Big Ten East Division matchup. Kickoff is slated for noon on ABC. To purchase tickets and/or for more information on Ohio State football tickets, visit http://go.osu.edu/FBTix.