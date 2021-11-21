C.J. Stroud Named the Walter Camp National Player of the Week

The Ohio State Department of Athletics has issued the following release.

C.J. Stroud Walter Camp National Player of the Week

Throws for 393 yards and school-record tying six TDs in first half vs. No. 7 Michigan State

COLUMBUS – Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Walter Camp National Player of the Week on offense after his spectacular effort in Ohio State’s 56-7 win over No. 7 Michigan State on Saturday.

Stroud played just one series in the second half of this game after directing the Buckeyes to 501 offensive yards in the first half and to a 49-0 lead. In the first 30 minutes, Stroud completed 29 of 31 passes for 393 yards and a school record-tying six touchdowns. He exited the game for good after the first series of the second half and finished 32 of 35 for 432 yards and the six touchdowns with no interceptions.

Stroud completed 17 consecutive passes in the first half to set another Ohio State school record, a total that is third all-time in Big Ten Conference history.

Stroud is second in the nation in passing efficiency with a 186.7 rating, a figure that is first among Power 5 quarterbacks. Stroud also ranks in the top 10 in yards per game (6th, 346.8), touchdown passes (T4th, 36), completion percentage (8th, 71.1), passing yards (8th, 3,468) and yards per attempt (fourth, 10.0).

The Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0), ranked No. 2 in this week’s Associated Press poll, travel to Ann Arbor, Mich. for the regular season finale against No. 6 Michigan (10-1, 7-1). The winner of the game will represent the Big Ten East Division in the conference championship game on Dec. 4 in Indianapolis.