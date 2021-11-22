Champions, Players of the Game Announced From Win Against Michigan State

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has announced the Players of the Game and Champions from the win against Michigan State.

Below is the full release from Ohio State.

Champions, Player of the Game Announced vs. Michigan State

The Buckeyes’ defensive line earns special recognition for limiting MSU to 66 rushing yards

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State coaching staff graded a total of 33 players as champions and selected its players of the game following Saturday’s 56-7 win over No. 7 Michigan State. The entire defensive line was chosen as the players of the game while Chris Olave and C.J. Stroud shared the honor on offense. Demario McCall was the team’s Special Teams Player of the Game.

The Buckeyes’ defensive effort started up front as Ohio State limited Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, the nation’s leading rusher, to a season-low 25 yards on six carries. The Spartans managed just 224 total offensive yards, 66 of which came on the ground. The Buckeyes totaled nine tackles for loss and two sacks on the afternoon.

Stroud and Olave led an offensive charge that resulted in 655 total yards and 49 first-half points, the most against a conference opponent in one half since scoring 56 vs. Iowa in 1995. Stroud completed 32 of 35 passes for 432 yards and a career-high six TDs, two of which went to Olave, who had seven catches for a career-high 140 yards. Olave also became Ohio State’s all-time receiving touchdowns leader with 35, breaking a 23-year record held by David Boston (1996-98).

McCall played on a punt return unit that limited the Spartans to zero return yards.

Ohio State Champions vs. Michigan State

Defense: DE Zach Harrison, DE Tyreke Smith, DT Haskell Garrett, DT Tyleik Williams, DT Taron Vincent, DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste, CB Denzel Burke, CB Cameron Brown, SAF Kourt Williams, SAF Ronnie Hickman, SAF Bryson Shaw, SAF Lathan Ransom, CB Marcus Williamson, LB Tommy Eichenberg, LB Steele Chambers

Players of the Game: The defensive line

Offense: RB TreVeyon Henderson, RB Miyan Williams, RB Master Teague, TE Cade Stover, TE Mitch Rossi, TE Jeremy Ruckert, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR Garrett Wilson, WR Julian Fleming, WR Marvin Harrison Jr., OL Luke Wypler, OL Thayer Munford, OL Matthew Jones, OL Paris Johnson Jr., OL Dawand Jones

Players of the Game: QB C.J. Stroud and WR Chris Olave

Special Teams Player of the Week: CB Demario McCall

Scout Team Players of the Week: Cayden Saunders, Ben Christman, Aaron Cox, Reid Carrico and Andrew Moore