Champions and Players of the Game Named for Nebraska Game

The Department of Athletics has issued the following release for the Nebraska game.

Champions Named versus Nebraska

Players of the game: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ronnie Hickman, Tyreke Smith, Noah Ruggles & Jesse Mirco

COLUMBUS – A total of 19 Ohio State Buckeyes earned coaches’ grades of “champion” following the team’s 26-17 win over Nebraska on Saturday, led of course by offensive player of the game Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who broke a 24-year old school record with 15 receptions and came within 13 yards of the school record for receiving yards with 240. He caught one touchdown pass, a 75-yarder to put Ohio State up 17-3 late in the second quarter.

Ronnie Hickman and Tyreke Smith were the defensive players of the week. Hickman had seven tackles and the first quarterback sack of his career. Smith has been on a tear of late, recording a career-high five tackles for the second consecutive game, including one quarterback sack. Smith also had a pass break-up and a QB hurry. He has recorded a TFL in four consecutive games.

Noah Ruggles remained perfect on the season by converting on all four of his field goal attempts, including two season’s-best makes from 46 yards. His second 46-yarder made it a two-score game with 1:29 to play and clinched the win. Ruggles has made 17 consecutive field goals, the longest active streak in the nation.

Mirco punted four times for a 40.0 net average with two downed inside the 20 at the 10 and the 4.

Additional champions:

Offense: TreVeyon Henderson, Julian Fleming, Luke Wypler, Thayer Munford, Dawand Jones

Defense: Zach Harrison, Antwuan Jackson, Taron Vincent, Sevyn Banks, Denzel Burke, Marcus Williamson, Cody Simon, Steele Chambers, Tommy Eichenberg

Scout team players of the week: RB Cayden Saunders, OL Grant Toutant, DB Andrew Moore