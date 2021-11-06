Garrett Wilson, 12 Other Buckeyes Unavailable at Nebraska

COLUMBUS — Ohio State’s leading wide receiver Garrett Wilson will not be available for the Buckeyes’ game at Nebraska on Saturday.

Below is the full availability report.

Ohio State at Nebraska – Nov. 6, 2021 – Memorial Stadium; Lincoln, Neb.

Game-Time Decision

Unavailable

WR Kamryn Babb

RB Marcus Crowley

SAF Jantzen Dunn

DE Tyler Friday

DL Darrion Henry-Young

CB Jakalin Johnson

BUL Jaylen Johnson

LB Mitchell Melton

DL Jaden McKenzie

OL Harry Miller

DL Noah Potter

SAF Josh Proctor

WR Garrett Wilson