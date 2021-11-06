Garrett Wilson, 12 Other Buckeyes Unavailable at Nebraska

COLUMBUS — Ohio State’s leading wide receiver Garrett Wilson will not be available for the Buckeyes’ game at Nebraska on Saturday.
Below is the full availability report.
Ohio State at Nebraska – Nov. 6, 2021 – Memorial Stadium; Lincoln, Neb.
Game-Time Decision
Unavailable
WR Kamryn Babb
RB Marcus Crowley
SAF Jantzen Dunn
DE Tyler Friday
DL Darrion Henry-Young
CB Jakalin Johnson
BUL Jaylen Johnson
LB Mitchell Melton
DL Jaden McKenzie
OL Harry Miller
DL Noah Potter
SAF Josh Proctor
WR Garrett Wilson