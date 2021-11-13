Garrett Wilson “Just Doing What He Loves” In Four Touchdown Game

COLUMBUS — Welcome back, Garrett Wilson.

After missing last weeks’ game, and the first of his Ohio State career, junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson came back with a vengeance, making up for lost time last week with a four-touchdown day against Purdue. Wilson recorded 10 receptions for 126 yards and three touchdowns, and also recorded a rushing touchdown and 51 yards on the ground.

“Honestly, I just came out here and did what I love doing,” Wilson said. “I missed it last week, being able to be out there with my brothers. To come back and be able to play like we did on offense and have the game I did feels good for sure.”

Wilson missed the game against Nebraska with an undisclosed injury. He did not travel with the team to Nebraska and instead watched from home. Although his teammates picked up for the lack of production, Wilson admitted, he couldn’t watch all of the game.

“I literally had to not watch the game for a little bit because I was just tripping, like tripping too much,” Wilson said. I just didn’t feel good. I was watching the game stressing myself out too much. It’s something I would never like to do again. I don’t plan on that happening again.”

In his return, Wilson didn’t miss a beat.

Wilson recorded the first four-touchdown game by an Ohio State receiver since Noah Brown in 2016 against Oklahoma.

Despite being the most productive receiver on the team this season, Wilson has also never had more than two touchdowns in a game in his Ohio State career. On Saturday, he had four of the Buckeyes’ eight touchdowns.

“I’m just doing what I love and doing what’s fun,” Wilson said. “It was fun being out there today.”

Wilson’s presence started from the very first play of the game. From that point on, he was a consistent target for redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud. Wilson also got involved in the run game and contributed to the Buckeye offense on the ground. With his third touchdown of the night, he took a handoff on a jet sweep from Stroud and ran it in for a 51-yard touchdown.

Stroud loved having Wilson back. For him, it was another powerful offensive weapon. Although he credited the other receivers and the young players for stepping up last week, Stroud said he always wants “G5” out there.

“Of course you want to have a guy like Garrett out there,” Stroud said. “He’s a great player. His routes speak for themselves, he gets open.”

For head coach Ryan Day, Wilson’s versatility and the number of ways he was involved in the offense was the most impressive thing about his performance.

“The first one he took a short route and went the distance, he caught the ball in the red zone where he jumped over the defender which was an amazing catch, he took a handoff, and he beat a guy on the slant too for a touchdown,” Day said. He’s versatile. He can do a lot of different things. He’s very powerful and strong, has tremendous ball skills, and he played really well tonight.”