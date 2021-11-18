Justice Sueing to Miss Extended Period with Abdominal Injury

COLUMBUS — Ohio State provided an update on senior forward Justice Sueing.

You can read the full release from Ohio State below.

Sueing to Miss Extended Period with Abdominal Injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State forward Justice Sueing will be out for an extended period of time after having an abdominal injury evaluated earlier this week. The Honolulu, Hawaii, native will rehab the injury and is expected to return sometime this season.

“We look forward to getting Justice back when he is healthy,” said head coach Chris Holtmann. “I’m disappointed for him because I know how much he is looking forward to his senior year. I know he will rest, rehab and be ready to go when he is healthy.”

The fifth-year senior is in his third year with the program. He played and started all 31 games last season and was third on the team in scoring at 10.7 ppg