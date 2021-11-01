Noah Ruggles Named Big Ten Co-Specialist of the Week

COLUMBUS — Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles was named the Big Ten Co-Specialist of the Week after his performance in the Buckeyes’ win against Penn State.

Below are the releases from Ohio State and the Big Ten conference.

Noah Ruggles is Big Ten co-Specialist of the Week

Graduate transfer kicker made all four of his field goal attempts Saturday vs. Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State placekicker Noah Ruggles was named the Big Ten’s co-Specialist of the Week on Monday, the conference office announced.

Ruggles, a graduate transfer from the University of North Carolina, was four-for-four on field goal attempts in Saturday night’s 33-24 win over No. 20 Penn State. His makes came from 35, 23, 25 and 26 yards. He made two in the fourth quarter, including a final one with 2:41 remaining that gave the Buckeyes a two-score lead.

Ruggles’ four field goals marked the most in a game by an Ohio State kicker in nearly 10 years, since Drew Basil also made four against Michigan in 2012. For the season, Ruggles in a perfect 11-for-11 on field goal attempts with a long of 44 yards and 47-for-47 on extra points.

The Buckeyes, ranked No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press poll, travel to Nebraska on Saturday and kickoff against the Cornhuskers at noon ET. The game will be televised on FOX.

Big Ten weekly Football Honors

Following Week 9, the Offensive, Defensive, and Co-Special Teams Players of the Week, and the Co-Freshmen of the Week in the Big Ten were announced this morning. Below are this week’s honorees: Offensive Player of the Week Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State RB – Jr. – Arlington, Tenn. – Arlington (Tenn.) Rushed for 197 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries (8.57 avg.) to propel the Spartans to a comeback victory over then-No. 6 Michigan. Added three receptions for 11 yards to compile 208 all-purpose yards

Scored all five of Michigan State’s touchdowns in the Spartans’ 37-33 win. The five touchdowns are tied for the second-most ever scored by a Spartan in a single game, trailing only Blake Ezor’s six touchdowns against Northwestern in 1989. Prior to Saturday, Michigan had never surrendered five touchdowns to one player in a single game

Became the fastest Spartan in program history to reach 1,000 career rushing yards in terms of rushing attempts (153 carries)

Ranks first in the FBS in rushing yards per game (149.2) and fifth in all-purpose yards per game (153.75). Is tied for third in the FBS in rushing touchdowns (14) and total touchdowns (15)

Earns the second Offensive Player of the Week accolade of his career and his second of the season

Last Michigan State Offensive Player of the Week: Jalen Nailor (Oct. 11, 2021) Defensive Player of the Week Jalen Graham, Purdue LB/S – Jr. – Detroit, Mich. – Cass Technical (Mich.) Registered the first two interceptions of his career in Purdue’s 28-23 win at Nebraska. Added six tackles and a pass breakup

Returned his first interception of the game 45 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 in the second quarter. The interception return for a touchdown marked Purdue’s first pick-six since Oct. 12, 2019, vs. Maryland

Became the second Purdue defender to record two interceptions in a game this season, joining junior safety Cam Allen. Is just the 12th Purdue defender to record a multi-interception game since 2000

Earns the first Defensive Player of the Week honor of his career

Last Purdue Defensive Player of the Week: Cam Allen (Oct. 18, 2021) Co-Special Teams Player of the Week Noah Ruggles, Ohio State K – Gr. – Odessa, Fla. – Steinbrenner (Fla.) Connected on all four of his field goal attempts and both of his extra point attempts to register 14 points and help Ohio State defeat then-No. 20 Penn State 33-24

His four field goals marked a career high and tied for the fifth-most in a single game in Ohio State history. The four field goals are the most by an Ohio State kicker since Drew Basil made four against Michigan in 2012

Hit a 26-yard field goal with 2:41 remaining in the fourth quarter to seal the win and give the Buckeyes a two-score lead

Earns his first career Special Teams Player of the Week award

Last Ohio State Special Teams Player of the Week: Drue Chrisman (Dec. 7, 2020) Adam Korsak, Rutgers P – Sr. – Melbourne, Australia – Maribyrnong College (Melbourne, Australia) Punted six times for 282 net yards (47.0 avg.) and did not allow a punt return in Rutgers’ 20-14 win at Illinois

Registered three 50-plus-yard punts and landed three punts inside the 20. Downed punts at the 20, 15, 4 and 1. Has now dropped four punts at the 1-yard line this season and has not registered a touchback in 94 consecutive punts dating back to 2019

Has led Rutgers’ punt unit to the No. 1-ranked net punting average in the nation (46.6)

Earns the second Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his career and his second of the season

Last Rutgers Special Teams Player of the Week: Aron Cruickshank (Sept. 20, 2021) Co-Freshman of the Week Andrel Anthony, Michigan WR – East Lansing, Mich. – Lansing (Mich.) Made the first receptions of his collegiate career, hauling in six catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns in Michigan’s 37-33 loss at No. 5 Michigan State

On Michigan’s opening drive of the game, made the first catch of his career and took it 93 yards for a touchdown to give the Wolverines an early 7-0 lead. The 93-yard touchdown marked the second-longest play from scrimmage in Michigan history and was the longest play by a Wolverine in the history of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry

After the Wolverines fell behind 14-13 in the second quarter, caught his second touchdown of the game on a 17-yard strike shortly before halftime to give Michigan a 20-14 lead

Earns the first Freshman of the Week honor of his career

Last Michigan Freshman of the Week: Zach Charbonnet (Sept. 9, 2019) Mar’Keise Irving, Minnesota RB – Chicago, Ill. – Hillcrest (Ill.) Registered a career-high 110 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries (5.79 avg.) in Minnesota’s 41-14 win at Northwestern. Also caught two passes for 5 yards

After registered 105 rushing yards vs. Maryland on Oct. 23, becomes the first true freshman in Minnesota history to record consecutive 100-yard rushing games in Big Ten play since Laurence Maroney in 2003

Recorded a career-long 41-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter

Earns the first Freshman of the Week honor of his career

Last Minnesota Freshman of the Week: Rashod Bateman (Nov. 5, 2018) 2021 Big Ten Football Players of the Week Aug. 30 O: Artur Sitkowski, So., QB, ILL D: Calvin Hart Jr., So., LB, ILL S: Blake Hayes, Sr., P, ILL F: Deuce Spann, WR, ILL Sept. 6 O: Kenneth Walker III, Jr., RB, MSU D: Riley Moss, Sr., DB, IOWA S: Jordan Stout, Sr., K/P, PSU F: C.J. Stroud, QB, OSU Sept. 13 O: Blake Corum, So., RB, MICH D: Luke Reimer, So., LB, NEB S: Adam Korsak, Sr., P, RU S: Tory Taylor, So., P, IOWA F: C.J. Stroud, QB, OSU Sept. 20 O: Payton Thorne, So., QB, MSU O: TreVeyon Henderson, Fr., RB, OSU D: Brandon Smith, Jr., LB, PSU S: Aron Cruickshank, Jr., WR, RU S: Joseph Petrino, Sr., K, MD F: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, OSU Sept. 27 O: Sean Clifford, Sr., QB, PSU O: Evan Hull, So., RB, NU D: Jack Campbell, Jr., LB, IOWA S: Jayden Reed, Jr., WR, MSU F: Kyle McCord, QB, OSU Oct. 4 O: Chase Brown, So., RB, ILL D: David Ojabo, Jr., LB, MICH D: JoJo Domann, Sr., LB, NEB S: Mark Crawford, So., P, MINN S: Jordan Stout, Sr., K/P, PSU F: C.J. Stroud, QB, OSU Oct. 11 O: Jalen Nailor, Jr., WR, MSU O: C.J. Stroud, Fr., QB, OSU D: Matt Hankins, Sr., DB, IOWA D: Brad Hawkins, Gr., DB, MICH S: Jacob Moody, Sr., K, MICH F: C.J. Stroud, QB, OSU Oct. 18 O: David Bell, Jr., WR, PUR D: Cam Allen, Jr., S, PUR S: Matt Coghlin, Gr., K, MSU F: Braelon Allen, RB, WIS Oct. 25 O: Chase Brown, So., RB, ILL D: Leo Chenal, Jr. LB, WIS S: Collin Larsh, Sr., K, WIS F: C.J. Stroud, QB, OSU Nov. 1 O: Kenneth Walker III, Jr., RB, MSU D: Jalen Graham, Jr., LB/S, PUR S: Noah Ruggles, Gr., K, OSU S: Adam Korsak, Sr., P, RU F: Andrel Anthony, WR, MICH F: Mar’Keise Irving, RB, MINN [Photo via ©Icon Sportswire on Getty Images]