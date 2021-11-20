Ohio State Availability Report vs Michigan State

COLUMBUS — Cornerback Sevyn Banks is a game-time decision and the Buckeyes will be without linebacker Palaie Gaoteote and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, along with 12 other Buckeyes.
You can view the full availability report below.
Game-Time Decision
- CB Sevyn Banks
Unavailable
- WR Kamryn Babb
- RB Marcus Crowley
- DB Jantzen Dunn
- WR Emeka Egbuka
- DE Tyler Friday
- LB Palaie Gaoteote
- DE Darrion Henry-Young
- CB Jakailin Johnson
- BUL Jaylen Johnson
- DT Jaden McKenzie
- LB Mitchell Melton
- OL Harry Miller
- DL Noah Potter
- SAF Josh Proctor