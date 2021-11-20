Ohio State Availability Report vs Michigan State

COLUMBUS — Cornerback Sevyn Banks is a game-time decision and the Buckeyes will be without linebacker Palaie Gaoteote and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, along with 12 other Buckeyes.

You can view the full availability report below.

Game-Time Decision

CB Sevyn Banks

Unavailable

WR Kamryn Babb

RB Marcus Crowley

DB Jantzen Dunn

WR Emeka Egbuka

DE Tyler Friday

LB Palaie Gaoteote

DE Darrion Henry-Young

CB Jakailin Johnson

BUL Jaylen Johnson

DT Jaden McKenzie

LB Mitchell Melton

OL Harry Miller

DL Noah Potter

SAF Josh Proctor