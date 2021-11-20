Football

Ohio State Availability Report vs Michigan State

COLUMBUS — Cornerback Sevyn Banks is a game-time decision and the Buckeyes will be without linebacker Palaie Gaoteote and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, along with 12 other Buckeyes.

You can view the full availability report below.

Game-Time Decision

  • CB Sevyn Banks

Unavailable

  • WR Kamryn Babb
  • RB Marcus Crowley
  • DB Jantzen Dunn
  • WR Emeka Egbuka
  • DE Tyler Friday
  • LB Palaie Gaoteote
  • DE Darrion Henry-Young
  • CB Jakailin Johnson
  • BUL Jaylen Johnson
  • DT Jaden McKenzie
  • LB Mitchell Melton
  • OL Harry Miller
  • DL Noah Potter
  • SAF Josh Proctor

 

