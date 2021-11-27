Ohio State Postgame: Ryan Day, Buckeyes Talk 42-27 Loss at Michigan

COLUMBUS — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and a handful of Buckeye players met with the media in Ann Arbor immediately following the 42-27 loss at Michigan.

Here is a summary of what was said.

Ryan Day

+ To work this game 365 days and come up short is a failure.

+ “We didn’t run the ball very well on offense, hurt ourselves with penalties on offense, and we didn’t stop the run on the other side of the ball.” Michigan controlled the game, stayed on schedule, and that was the recipe. “We weren’t able to stop it and that’s disappointing, especially when you knew they were going to do it.” Michigan controlled the game.

+ They let Michigan score at the end otherwise they would have just run out the clock.

+ Both teams have to play with the weather conditions. “We didn’t get the job done today.”

+ “When you’re on schedule and running hard, good things are going to happen.” He has to figure out why they couldn’t do that on their side of the ball, but credits Michigan.

+ Day thought they responded and kept fighting but they couldn’t “turn the tides.” They couldn’t get momentum going and they felt like they could never get the ball back on offense. They forced things too much and then couldn’t establish the run.

+ They threw too much today. But Day felt they had to down the stretch because they weren’t getting much in the run game and had to keep it going.

+ The penalties were really frustrating because it got them off schedule on offense. In the games where they have struggled this season, that is what hurt the offense.

+ They were making progress and growing but in any given week, “if you don’t show up and do it, you can get beat. If you don’t bring it in all areas you can get exposed.”

+ “We did not play our best game today.” When that happens, losing is what happens, especially in a game like this.

+ “It hurts.”

+ “There was so much riding on it and it’s going to leave a mark for a while.” They have to get on the bus and get back to Columbus and figure out what to do. He hasn’t figured out how to move forward yet.

+ “There’s a lot to learn from this but we’re not there yet. This is still fresh.”

SAF Bryson Shaw

+ He made a play on the interception but overall they just didn’t execute, after 365 days of preparing for this. This leaves a bad taste in their mouth.

+ “It’s going to motivate me, it’s going to motivate this team 1000 times more in the offseason.” Shaw is already angry and is ready to get on the film and see what went wrong.

+ Stopping the run was the goal, especially in the Big Ten. Letting Michigan do what they did in the run game was “embarrassing.”

+ They take pride in being disciplined but today was “disappointing.”

+ “We just couldn’t get our stops, it was ridiculous.”

+ Michigan came in with a good plan and they executed. He gives them credit but they just played bad. “It’s going to light a fire.” They came out flat and it hurts.

+”We have tough, hard-working dudes and it sucks.”

+ “Well be back. We’ll be counting down the days until this game next year. And we’ll be ready.”

LB Cody Simon

+ They put in the work to stop Michigan’s offense but they didn’t execute. “We have to get back in the lab and keep going.”

QB C.J. Stroud

+ He poured his heart and soul into this game, they all did. Coming short is not a good feeling.

+ Michigan’s defensive ends had a lot of pressure on him. He tried to get the ball out but sometimes it didn’t work out. The offensive line battled for four quarters, and he is proud of them for that.

+ He always has faith in his offense, no matter what is going on in the game. He has a one-play mentality. They battled and he’s kicking himself for a lot of what happened. He’s super bummed, but is proud of how they all battled to the end.

+ Getting off schedule was tough. Sometimes they bounced back but they put themselves in the hole and beat themselves.

+ He lost his voice earlier in the week and can barely talk. He blames it on himself for not being as loud as he wanted to for his offensive line. He doesn’t know what type of sickness he has but he has been sick all week.

+ “Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose” at the end of the day. “But it’s the worst feeling you can possibly have.” He put everything into this, he put his body on the line, everything he could to win this game. He loves this team, loves Ohio State, and Buckeye Nation. He is going to grind everyday.

+ “You try to execute every play and we didn’t do that.”

LT Nicholas Petit-Frere

+ The environment was loud, and “we were not executing.” The line didn’t execute the way they needed to.

+ It was “our fault” as a team and as a unit. It goes back to them not executing when they were on the field. They beat themselves.

+ Hassan Haskins is a great rusher and Michigan has a talented front.

+ They have to learn from this. They prepare, play, and they learn. This is something new, but it’s something they can learn from and overcome.

WR Chris Olave

+ They haven’t been in this position in forever, he doesn’t know what to say. “We have to bounce back and get back to work.”

+ “We could have played way better.”