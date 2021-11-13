Ohio State Postgame: Ryan Day, Buckeyes Talk 59-31 Win vs Purdue

COLUMBUS — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud, and a handful of other players met with the media immediately following the Buckeyes’ 59-31 victory against Purdue on Saturday.

Here are the highlights of what was said.

Ryan Day

+ That was their first time playing against that style of offense. They will get on film and learn from that. But they played well, created some turnovers, made plays on the perimeter, moved the line of scrimmage, and finished the drives in the red zone. He is proud of that.

+ This was a typical November game in the Big Ten.

+ On Garrett Wilson returning and making a difference, Day said he did it in a couple of different ways tonight. He’s versatile, he can do a lot of different things, he’s powerful and strong and has great ball skills. He had a great game.

+ On keeping C.J. Stroud in at the end of the game, Day said he wanted to make sure to finish the game strong. It was not about keeping Kyle McCord’s redshirt.

+ Part of winning football in November is helping each other out, on offense and defense.

+ C.J. Stroud had his best preparation of the season this week. “He was on his game.” Purdue does some things that make it challenging but he did a great job preparing. Day knew during the Wednesday and Thursday practices that Stroud was on it. Stroud would come over and verbalize what was happening, he was seeing things properly.

+ On Garrett Wilson improving every year, Day said his overall route running and understanding of how he fits into plays, his body language, precision, his God-given ability is off the charts but his football IQ and fundamentals have really improved.

+ On what brought the offense back in this game, Day said they limited penalties and that was getting them off schedule. They also ran the football more efficiently this game. The big runs happen but those three and four yard plays that turned into five and six yard runs were critical. The tough yards make a difference. They did a much better job of not having negative plays, and staying on schedule. They had a better and clean plan of coming off the ball. “It was all of the above.”

+ On the red zone touchdowns against the No. 16 red zone defense in the country, Day said it definitely gives the players a lot of confidence moving forward.

C.J. Stroud

+ He thanks the offensive line for keeping him upright. They did a great job. That type of confidence stepping into throws makes a big difference.

+ Wilson is a great receiver, he makes himself open.

+ As a leader, he feels like it is his job to prepare at a high level. They are a better offense when he does that.

+ On scoring in the red zone, Stroud said it was an emphasis, but it is always an emphasis in their offense. It is in their plan to win.

+ It doesn’t surprise him that the receivers are always open.

Garrett Wilson

+ On making a statement after missing last week, Wilson said he missed it last week but to come back and be able to play the way he did and help the offense feels good.

+ On his versatility, Wilson said he feels confident with the ball in his hands. He’s just doing what he loves and it was fun being out there.

+ On watching last week from afar, Wilson said it was definitely hard. He struggled watching the game, it was stressing him out. He doesn’t want to do it again.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

+ On the offense, Smith-Njigba said it was important for them to be out there full force. They wanted to do more this week after having challenges offensively the past two weeks.

+ On having so many weapons on offense, “It’s real scary. It’s hard for defenses to cover all of us. Someone is always open.”

Ronnie Hickman

+ “There’s a lot of room for improvement.”

Bryson Shaw

+ He’s improving by reading the offenses better. But he can’t let plays go over his head, that’s his job back there. “It can’t ever happen. It won’t ever happen again.”

+ On Denzel Burke’s matchup with David Bell, Shaw said he thought Burke played great. He had 11 tackles. “Bell is a great player, he’s going to make his plays. Burke is a great player and he made his plays too.”

+ The defense didn’t get comfortable with the lead, they just didn’t execute.

Cody Simon

+ They knew Purdue was going to attack their issues. They will get on film and correct things.