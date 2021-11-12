Ohio State Defeats Niagra as Liddell Scores a Career-High 29

COLUMBUS – OSU junior forward E.J. Liddell scored a career-high 29 points to lead Ohio State (2-0) to an 84 -74 win over Niagra (0-2) at Value City Arena.

Liddell was 9 of 15 from the field including three of six from three point range. He was 8 of 12 from the free throw line. Defensively, he had four blocked shots and a steal in leading the Buckeyes to the win.

OSU was consistent offensively and scored 42 points in each half. Defensively they were were soft in the first half and allowed Niagra to score 41 to make it a one point game at the intermission. The Buckeye perimeter defense left a lot to be deisired in the first half and Niaga took adavantage by making six of 13 three point attempts to keep it close.

The Buckeyes tightened thngs up a bit in the second half and that was the difference in the game. After allowing 41 first-half points OSU held Niagra to just 33 in the second half.

Sophomre Zed Key scored in double figures for the second time in as many games with 11 points. Justice Sueing also reached double figures with 10.

Niagra was led by Marcus Hammond with 22 points. Sam Iorio added 18 and Jordan Citron 17.

Niagra managed to stay in the game with excellent shooting from three point range. They were 11-21 from long range for 52.4 percent shooting from distance but it wasn’t enough for them to overcome OSU, especially when OSU tightened up on the perimeter in the second half.