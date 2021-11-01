Football The Latest

Players of the game and champions named for the Penn State game

by John Porentas1 comments

COLUMBUS –  The Department of Athletics has announced the players of the game and champions for the Penn State game. Below is their full release.

Jerron Cage and Noah Ruggles named defensive and special teams players of the game, respectively

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Twelve players graded out as champions by Ohio State’s coaching staff following Saturday’s 33-24 win over Penn State at Ohio Stadium. Additionally, DT Jerron Cage and K Noah Ruggles were the defensive and special teams players of the game, respectively.

Cage had a momentum-changing 57-yard scoop-and-score touchdown in the second quarter that put Ohio State ahead 17-7. It was the Buckeyes’ sixth defensive touchdown this season, which is the most of any team in the country. Cage also had two tackles and one tackle-for-loss.

Ruggles, the Big Ten’s co-Special Teams Player of the Week, made all four of his field goal attempts. He connected on kicks from 35, 23, 25 and 26 yards, respectively. For the season, Ruggles is 11-for-11 on field goals and has made all 47 of his extra points.

Champions vs. Penn StateOffense: WR Jaxon Smith-NjigbaDefense: DT Taron Vincent, DE Tyreke Smith, DE Zach Harrison, DT Haskell Garrett, CB Marcus Williamson, SAF Ronnie Hickman, CB Cameron Brown, LB Cody Simon and LB Steele ChambersDefensive Player of the Game: DT Jerron CageSpecial Teams Player of the Game: K Noah RugglesScout Team Players of the Week: DL Aaron Cox, WR Chris Booker, OL Ryan Smith, CB Lloyd McFarquhar

  1. When there’s no threat of the quarterback running the ball, then naturally focused on Henderson. They need to develop a run option play.

    Geez have these coaches never heard of her like a naked bootleg when they’re on the goal line?

