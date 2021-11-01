Players of the game and champions named for the Penn State game

COLUMBUS – The Department of Athletics has announced the players of the game and champions for the Penn State game. Below is their full release.

Champions, Players of the Game Announced vs. Penn State

Jerron Cage and Noah Ruggles named defensive and special teams players of the game, respectively

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Twelve players graded out as champions by Ohio State’s coaching staff following Saturday’s 33-24 win over Penn State at Ohio Stadium. Additionally, DT Jerron Cage and K Noah Ruggles were the defensive and special teams players of the game, respectively.

Cage had a momentum-changing 57-yard scoop-and-score touchdown in the second quarter that put Ohio State ahead 17-7. It was the Buckeyes’ sixth defensive touchdown this season, which is the most of any team in the country. Cage also had two tackles and one tackle-for-loss.

Ruggles, the Big Ten’s co-Special Teams Player of the Week, made all four of his field goal attempts. He connected on kicks from 35, 23, 25 and 26 yards, respectively. For the season, Ruggles is 11-for-11 on field goals and has made all 47 of his extra points.

Champions vs. Penn State

Offense: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Defense: DT Taron Vincent, DE Tyreke Smith, DE Zach Harrison, DT Haskell Garrett, CB Marcus Williamson, SAF Ronnie Hickman, CB Cameron Brown, LB Cody Simon and LB Steele Chambers

Defensive Player of the Game: DT Jerron Cage

Special Teams Player of the Game: K Noah Ruggles

Scout Team Players of the Week: DL Aaron Cox, WR Chris Booker, OL Ryan Smith, CB Lloyd McFarquhar