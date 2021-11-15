Players of the Game and Champions Named for the Purdue Win.

COLUMBUS –The OSU Department of Athletics has released the following.

Champions, Players of Game Named Following Win Over Purdue

A total of 20 players graded out as champions in Saturday’s 59-31 win

The Ohio State coaching staff named 20 players – 14 on offense, five on defense and one on special teams – as champions for their efforts in Saturday’s 59-31 win over No. 19 Purdue. The Buckeyes’ players of the game were SAF Lathan Ransom (defense), QB C.J. Stroud (offense), WR Garrett Wilson (offense) and WR Chris Booker (special teams).

Ransom, a sophomore from Tucson, Ariz., had six tackles and a team-high two pass breakups in addition to half a tackle for loss. He’s played in all 10 games this year and is currently sixth on the team with 31 tackles to go along with five pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Stroud and Wilson shared player of the game honors while powering an Ohio State offense that amassed 624 yards of total offense and scored touchdowns on eight of 10 possessions (excluding a kneel-down at the end of the game). Wilson caught 10 passes for 126 yards with three touchdowns while adding a 51-yard TD run. Stroud went 31-of-38 passing for 361 yards while matching his career high with five TD passes.

Senior WR Chris Booker was the Special Teams Player of the Game. He started all four special teams units and forced a fumble on a Purdue kickoff early in the second quarter that led to a Buckeye touchdown.

Champions vs. Purdue

Defense: DE Zach Harrison, LB Tommy Eichenberg, CB Cameron Brown, LB Steele Chambers

Player of the Game: SAF Lathan Ransom

Offense: RB TreVeyon Henderson, RB Miyan Williams, TE Cade Stover, TE Mitch Rossi, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR Chris Olave, OL Luke Wypler, OL Thayer Munford, OL Matthew Jones, OL Paris Johnson Jr., OL Dawand Jones, OL Nicholas Petit-Frere

Players of the Game: QB C.J. Stroud and WR Garrett Wilson

Special Teams Player of the Game: WR Chris Booker

Scout Team Players of the Week: Austin Kutscher, Corey Rau, Cameron Kittle and Zach Prater