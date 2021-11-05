Quarterback Jack Miller III Suspended From Football Team Following OVI Arrest

COLUMBUS — Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller III was suspended from the football team following an OVI arrest early Friday morning.

The following is a statement from the Ohio State Department of Athletics.

Ohio State University student-athlete Jack Miller was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol officers Friday morning and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired. Miller was released from custody and issued a summons to appear in court for the OVI. He has been suspended from the football team.