12 Buckeyes on Offense Earn Big Ten Postseason Recognition

From the Ohio State Department of Athletics.

One Dozen Buckeyes on Offense Earn All-Big Ten Accolades

Chris Olave, C.J. Stroud, Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere all first-team picks

COLUMBUS – A quartet of Ohio State Buckeyes – QB C.J. Stroud, WR Chris Olave and offensive linemen Nicholas Petit-Frere and Thayer Munford – headline a dozen offensive players from Ohio State honored today by the Big Ten Conference with all-conference accolades.

Stroud, Petit-Frere and Munford were each named first-team all-Big Ten by both the conference coaches and voting media while Olave was first-team on the coaches’ ballot. These four, plus a little help from their friends, lead arguably the best offense in the nation with Ohio State No. 1 nationally in total offense (551.4 yards per game) and scoring offense (45.5 ppg), and No. 5 in passing offense (364.9 ypg).

§ Stroud, who ranks among the Top 7 passers in eight statistical categories, currently has the best Ohio State single season marks for passing efficiency (182.2), completion pct. (70.9) and passing yards per game (351.1). His 3,862 passing yards ranks second in school history and his 38 touchdown passes rank third.

§ Olave has caught 65 passes for 936 yards (14.4 avg.) with 13 touchdowns, a figure that is tied for No. 2 nationally. Olave broke the school career mark for TD receptions this season and now has 35.

§ Petit-Frere and Munford have been the foundation of an offensive line that is nationally ranked – No. 14 – in fewest TFLs allowed (46 total) and fewest sacks allowed (No. 21; 17).

Freshman TreVeyon Henderson, who rushed for 1,165 yards and scored a school freshman-record 19 touchdowns, and Garrett Wilson (70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 TDs) headline four second-team all-Big Ten selections for the Buckeyes.

All Six OL Honored

Also earning second-team honors are OG Paris Johnson and OT Dawand Jones. All six of Ohio State’s top offensive linemen earned some all-Big Ten honors as center Luke Wypler and OG Matt Jones were each selected as honorable mention performers.

Another good blocker, and receiver, TE Jeremy Ruckert earned honorable mention honors.

Leading Stats WR Third-Team

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State’s leading receiver in terms of receptions (80) and receiving yards (1,259) was the sole Buckeye to make third-team all-Big Ten. He was named on both the coaches and the media ballots.