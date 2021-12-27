Basketball game with New Orleans cancelled

The Ohio State basketball team has yet another game cancellation. The game with New Orleans scheduled for tomorrow, December 28, has been cancelled due to health related concerns involving COVID. It is the third-straight game on the schedule to be cancelled for that reason.

“Our guys are progressing through the COVID return to play protocols well, but we just don’t have the numbers or readiness to play a game yet,” said OSU Head Basketball Coach Chris Holtmann.

The program has resumed team activities and is preparing to play this Sunday at Nebraska.