Buckeyes open Big 10 season with road win at Penn State, 76-64

Senior forward Kyle Young scored a season-high 16 points and added a team-high seven rebounds as OSU (6-2, 1-0 B1G) got a balanced scoring effort to go with solid defense to defeat home standing Penn State (4-4, 0-1 B1G).

OSU took the lead at 14-12 when Justin Ahrens hit a three. The Buckeyes never trailed after that as they consistently outplayed Penn State from that point on.

OSU went on to lead by as many as 12 in the first half and finished the half holding an 11 point lead at 42-30.

The Buckeyes went on to lead by as many as 18 points in the second half. Penn State did stage somewhat of a rally as the game wound down and cut the lead to just six a 67-61, but OSU outscored the Lions 9-3 over the final 2:39 to take the double-digit win.

Penn State came into the game intent on taking OSU leading scorer E.J. Liddell out of the game. The Lions were actutlly successful to some extent, but the cost of double teaming Liddell was high. Liddell was able to kick the ball out to open shooters when he was double teamed and OSU’s shooters made the shots to keep Penn State at bay. OSU shot 50.9% from the field and a torrid 44.4% (12 of 27) from three point range.

A total of 11 Buckeyes saw action in the game and all 11 of them scored. Guard Jamari Wheeler, who played at Penn State last season, had a very effective night. Wheeler had nine points, nine assists and five rebounds. He was roundly booed by the Penn State crowd the entire game whenever he touched the ball, but played over the harrassment for a great night. Guard Malachi Branham scored a career-high 11 points, Justin Ahrens nine and Meechie Johnson eight.

Defensively OSU held Penn State to just 45% shooting from the floor. The Lions shot just over 29% from three point range.