Buckeyes pummel Badgers 73-55 behind 28 from E.J. Liddell

COLUMBUS – E.J. Liddell equaled his career high with 28 points and the No. 21 Buckeyes (8-2, 2-0 B1G) outrebounded No. 22 Wisconsin (8-2, 1-1 B1G) 48-27 in a 73-55 thrashing of the Badgers. ,

Wisconsin dominated the early going and held an eight point lead at 17-9 but after the TV time out at 11:47 the Buckeyes began to turn the tide. OSU used a 12-0 run to take turn a 19-11 Badger lead into at 23-19 lead for the Buckeyes. OSU never trailed in the game after that.

The Buckeyes led by five at the half at 34-29 and opened their first double-digit lead when Meechie Johnson knocked down a three to make the score 42-31 early in the second half. OSU’s offense remained very efficient the rest of the half. Wisconsin, on the other hand, went stone cold from the field. The Badgers ended up shooting 33.8% from the field for the game after having shot 38.7% from the field in the first half. Usually a good three-point shooting team, Wisconsin made 6 of 26 three point attempts in the game. Of their 20 misses from distance 11 came in the second half. OSU switched from a man to man to a zone from time to time and the defensive switch up by the Buckeyes seemed to bother the Badgers.

Wisconsin never mounted a credible threat to OSU’s lead. In the second half OSU led by as many as 23 as the clock wound down.

For the game Liddell had nine rebounds and four assists to go with his 28 points. Zed Key had a very effective game with 11 points and nine rebounds. Kyle Young grabbed 14 rebounds to go with his five points. Jamari Wheeler had nine points, five rebounds and five assists.

Wisconsin was led by guard Jonathan Davis with a team-high 24 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Fellow guard Brad Davison added 13 points and five rebounds, but their output was not enough to offset less-than great output by the rest of the Badger roster.

Photo courtesy ohiostatebuckeyes.com