Buckeyes sign 17 on first day of early signing period

Ohio State signed 17 of what was expected to be 19 players during the early signing period which ends Friday. An 18th player, Gabe Powers, is expected to sign in a signing ceremony at his school between now and Friday.

The Buckeyes were disappointed by one player who had issued a verbal commitment to OSU but announced today that he will sign elsewhere. Cornerback Terrance Brooks flipped his commitment to Texas today and will not sign with OSU. Brooks is from Texas and is rated the eighth-best corner prospect and 59th-best prospect overall at any position.

The OSU department of athletics issued the following about the beginning of the early signing period.

Buckeyes, Day Add 17 During Early Signing Period

Ohio State’s class is ranked No. 4 nationally and No. 1 in the Big Ten

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced another highly-ranked recruiting class on Wednesday, as 17 student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent to further their academic and athletic careers as members of the Buckeye football program.

The class, which includes seven top-100 ranked prospects according to 247Sports, has 10 offensive players and seven on defense. It’s stocked with wide receivers (four) and defensive backs (four) to go along with two offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, and one each at linebacker, quarterback, tight end and running back. Overall, it’s the nation’s fourth-ranked class by 247Sports and is first among Big Ten programs. Ohio State’s average player rating is the second-highest nationally.

The top two-rated players in the state of Ohio chose to stay home, as linebacker C.J. Hicks (No. 1) and safety Sonny Styles (No. 2) each signed with the Buckeyes. Overall, the Buckeyes signed four of the top 10-ranked players in the state.

Ohio State’s class also includes two players who were chosen as the Gatorade Player of the Year in their respective stats: Hicks (Ohio) and Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (Florida). Eight of the 17 signees are ranked in the top 10 at their positions, led Hicks, the nation’s No. 2 linebacker, and Styles, the No. 1 safety who just reclassified last week to the Class of 2022.

2021 Ohio State Signing Day Roster – December, 2021

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/High School

Kojo Antwi WR 6-0 190 Suwanee, Ga./Lambert

Devin Brown QB 6-3 190 Draper, Utah/Corner Canyon

Jyaire Brown CB 6-0 178 West Chester, Ohio/Lakota West

Kaleb Brown WR 5-11 177 Chicago, Ill./St. Rita

Caleb Burton WR 6-0 165 Austin, Texas/Lake Travis

Bennett Christian TE 6-6 240 Acworth, Ga./Allatoona

Caden Curry DL 6-3 250 Greenwood, Ind./Center Grove

George Fitzpatrick OL 6-6 285 Englewood, Colo./Cherry Creek

Kyion Grayes WR 6-0 175 Chandler, Ariz./Chandler

Dallan Hayden RB 5-11 195 Memphis, Tenn./Christian Brothers

Avery Henry OL 6-6 305 St. Clairsville, Ohio/St. Clairsville

C.J. Hicks LB 6-3 215 Dayton, Ohio/Archbishop Alter

Kenyatta Jackson Jr. DE 6-5 235 Hollywood, Fla./Chaminade-Madonna Prep

Kye Stokes SAF 6-2 185 Seffner, Fla./Armwood

Sonny Styles SAF 6-4 215 Pickerington, Ohio/Pickerington Central

Tegra Tshabola OL 6-6 320 West Chester, Ohio/Lakota West

Ryan Turner CB 6-0 180 Hollywood, Fla./Chaminade-Madonna Prep

Kojo Antwi • WR • 6-0, 190 • Suwanee, Ga./Lambert

· Four-star prospect who is rated as the nation’s No. 133 overall player and the No. 15 player in the state of Georgia

· Ranked No. 20 nationally among wide receivers.

· Named to the Touchdown Club of Atlanta’s preseason team, honoring the top players in the state of Georgia

· Scored 20 touchdowns in his career at Lambert and averaged 15.2 yards per catch

· 121 career catches for 1,839 yards.

· Had nearly 600 yards of total offense in 10 games as a senior, including 222 on the ground on 32 carries.

· Caught 44 passes for 795 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior.

· Is the son of Martha and Paul Antwi.

Devin Brown • QB • 6-3, 190 • Draper, Utah/Corner Canyon

· Is the nation’s No. 52 overall prospect and No. 5 quarterback

· Played his first three seasons at Queen Creek High School in Arizona and was coached by former Buckeye QB Joe Germaine

· In his senior season at Corner Canyon, Brown threw for 4,881 yards with 57 TDs while adding 430 yards on the ground and eight more touchdowns.

· Guided Corner Canyon to the state championship game.

· Threw for nearly 8,000 yards and 85 touchdown passes in his 31-game high school career.

· An Elite 11 finalist

· Is the son of Tammy and Andrew Brown.

Jyaire Brown • CB • 6-0, 178 • West Chester, Ohio/Lakota West

· The No. 7-ranked player in Ohio and a top 150-player nationally.

· A four-star prospect.

· The Southwest District Division I football defensive player of the year as a senior by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

· Led the Greater Miami Conference with five interceptions, had a fumble recovery and a punt return for a touchdown.

· Also started at wide receiver and finished with 26 receptions for 416 yards and four TD in 13 games.

· Will play in the 2022 All-American Bowl in San Antonio

· Originally from Cincinnati, Brown transferred to Lakota West for his final two years of high school from Warren Easton High School in New Orleans.

· Is the son of the late Lonnell Brown Sr.

Kaleb Brown • WR • 5-11, 195 • Chicago, Ill./St. Rita

· A four-star prospect by 247Sports and a top-100 player, checking in at No. 62 overall.

· The No. 2-ranked player in the state of Illinois and the nation’s No. 8 wide receiver.

· St. Rita finished 11-3 and advanced to the Illinois 7A state title in 2021.

· Brown caught eight passes for 128 yards in the state title game versus Wheaton North.

· Missed much of his senior season due to injury but returned in time for St. Rita’s playoff run.

· Had seven receptions for 112 yards and three TDs in a playoff win over Hononegah.

· Scored on a pair of rushing touchdowns in a 42-20 state semifinal win.

· Had 790 all-purpose yards in just six games as a junior in the spring of 2021

· Became the first player to ever win the Chicago Catholic League’s East Suburban Catholic Conference player of the year award twice.

· Is the son of Alori Brown.

Caleb Burton • WR • 6-0, 165 • Austin, Texas/Lake Travis

· Is the nation’s No. 7-ranked wide receiver according to 247Sports

· The No. 11 player in the state of Texas and the No. 62 player overall.

· Caught 82 passes for 1,515 yards and 18 touchdowns during his freshman and sophomore seasons with Del Valle High School before missing his junior year with a knee injury.

· Finished his high school career this past fall at Lake Travis High School, the same program that produced WR Garrett Wilson.

· Member of the SI All-American’s Top Wide Receivers Watch List.

· Is the son of Nicole and Charles Burton.

Bennett Christian • TE • 6-6, 240 • Acworth, Ga./Allatoona

· A three-star prospect who is one of the top-20 ranked tight ends nationally.

· Is the highest-rated prospect in Allatoona High School history.

· Made GACA all-state after catching 20 passes for 250 yards for a Class 6A quarterfinal team as a junior.

· Preseason 6A all-state by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

· Is the son of Sandi and Bill Christian.

Caden Curry • DL • 6-3, 250 • Greenwood, Ind./Center Grove

· A top-100 prospect nationally who is the No. 3 player in the state of Indiana.

· Is a four-star player who is the second-highest ranked defensive player in the state.

· Named Mr. Football at defensive line by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.

· Had 65 tackles, including 24 for a loss, and seven sacks for the Class 6A state champions this fall.

· Also ran for three touchdowns and caught two TD passes.

· For his career, Curry finished with 290 tackles, including 83.5 for loss and 28 sacks.

· Helped Center Grove to back-to-back 6A titles and a 28-0 record over the past two seasons.

· Is the son of Chris and Maria Curry.

George Fitzpatrick • OL • 6-6, 285 • Englewood, Col./Cherry Creek

· Is the nation’s No. 27-raked offensive tackle and the No. 2 player in Colorado

· Will play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio in January.

· A first-team All Centennial League selection.

· Helped Cherry Creek advance to its fourth consecutive state championship game this past fall.

· Paved the way for an offense that averages 32.6 points per game and over 160 yards on the ground.

· Is the son of Mark Fitzpatrick and Sara Dunlap.

Kyion Grayes • WR • 6-0, 175 • Chandler, Ariz./Chandler

· A four-star prospect and the nation’s No. 97 overall player according to 247Sports.

· The No. 2-rated player in Arizona and the nation’s No. 14 wide receiver.

· Missed the first half of his senior season due to injury but returned and played in five games.

· Caught 21 passes for 388 yards and four TD in those contests.

· Had six catches for 115 yards and a TD against nationally-ranked Hamilton

· Averaged 19.9 yards per catch and scored 10 touchdowns during his junior season.

· Is the son of Joanna and Kyion Grayes Sr.

Dallan Hayden • RB • 5-11, 195 • Memphis, Tenn./Christian Brothers

· A four-star recruit who is rated among the top 25 running backs nationally in the Class of 2022.

· Two-time finalist for Tennessee Mr. Football

· Named the offensive player of the year for Division 2-AAA West after rushing for 2,002 yards and 33 touchdowns last fall.

· In 23 games over his junior and senior seasons, Hayden amassed 4,012 yards (174.4 per game) and scored 57 touchdowns.

· Back to back 2,000-yard seasons as a junior and senior.

· Had a final stat line of 2,010 yards on 232 carries with 24 touchdowns as a junior.

· Parents are ChaToya and Aaron Hayden.

· His dad played at Tennessee and his brother played at Arkansas and Illinois.

Avery Henry • OL • 6-6, 305 • St. Clairsville, Ohio/St. Clairsville

· A three-star prospect and one of the top-10 ranked offensive linemen in the state of Ohio by 247Sports.

· Two-way player for St. Clairsville, which finished 13-2 in 2021 and advance to the regional finals in Division IV.

· The Red Devils averaged 38.8 points per game and topped the 50-point mark five times.

· One of five offensive line block of granite winners as part of the WTOV9 High School Football Awards Show.

· Is the son of Tiffani Pabian and Matt Henry.

C.J. Hicks • LB • 6-3, 215 • Dayton, Ohio/Archbishop Alter

· A five-star prospect according to 247Sports and the No. 1-ranked player in Ohio

· Semifinalist for the Maxwell Club’s National High School Defensive Player of the Year award

· Is the nation’s No. 2-ranked linebacker

· A High School Butkus Award Finalist.

· Recorded 84 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and two interceptions, one of which he returned 99 yards for a touchdown, as a senior this past fall.

· Named Ohio’s Division III Defensive Player of the Year.

· Chosen as the Division III Southwest District Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021

· A do-it-all player who started at linebacker, running back, kick returner and punt returner

· Amassed 1,442 all-purpose yards (667 rushing, 397 receiving) and nine touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball.

· Is the son of Tiffane Hardin.

Kenyatta Jackson Jr. • DE • 6-5, 235 • Hollywood, Fla./Chaminade-Madonna Prep

· The nation’s No. 68 overall player and a four-star prospect according to 247Sports

· Rated as the No. 8 defensive end of No. 10 player in the state of Florida

· Named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Florida.

· Is high school teammates with fellow signee CB Ryan Turner

· A Broward County Super 11 selection by the Sun-Sentinel prior to his senior season.

· Selected an Under Armour All-American.

· Jackson recorded 65 tackles, including 15 sacks, 17 tackles for a loss and 15 quarterback hurries as a senior.

· A two-time All-County honoree, he helped Chaminade-Madonna Prep to an 11-1 record and the Class 3A state title this fall.

· Has 34 career sacks

· Is the son of Dawnedra and Kenyatta Jackson Sr.

Kye Stokes • SAF • 6-2, 185 • Seffner, Fla./Armwood

· Earned a four-star designation from 247Sports.

· Two-way player who is a wide receiver and safety at Armwood High School.

· Had season totals of 25 tackles – 17 solo – in seven games as a senior.

· Intercepted two passes and had six total passes defended.

· Picked off five passes as a junior while adding 34 tackles, one fumble recovery and two tackles-for-loss during an eight-game junior season.

· Ran a 10.8 in the 100-meter-dash during track season.

· Is the son of Saraque and Kerwin Stokes.

Sonny Styles • SAF • 6-4, 215 • Pickerington, Ohio/Pickerington Central

· Reclassified from the Class of 2023 to 2022 and plans to enroll at Ohio State this summer.

· After reclassifying, Styles was ranked as the No. 3 player in the state of Ohio and No. 29 overall.

· Has 55 total tackles in 11 games for Pickerington Central this fall.

· Added two interceptions, two passes defended a block punt and one forced fumble.

· Had a team-best four INTs as a sophomore and 33 tackles in just seven games.

· Is the son of Lorenzo Styles, who played for the Buckeyes in 1992-94 before a six-year NFL career.

· His mother is Laverna Styles, also an Ohio State graduate.

· Has an older brother, Lorenzo Styles Jr., who just completed his freshman season at Notre Dame.

Tegra Tshabola • OL • 6-6, 320 • West Chester, Ohio/Lakota West

· A four-star prospect who is the top-rated offensive lineman in the state of Ohio

· A top 150 overall prospect regardless of position, checking in at No. 112 in the latest 247 rankings.

· Southwest District Division I all-district first team.

· Three-time Division I first-team All-Ohio.

· Will play in the 2022 All-American Bowl on Jan. 8 in San Antonio.

· Is fluent in French

· Moved to Ohio when he was young from the Democratic Republic of Congo

· Is the son of Angel and John Tshabola.

Ryan Turner • CB • 6-0, 180 • Hollywood, Fla./Chaminade-Madonna Prep

· Is one of South Florida’s top defensive backs, as evidenced by his four-star designation from 247 Sports.

· A sprinter on the Chaminade-Madonna Prep track team, he’s been timed at 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 10.9 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

· Teamed with fellow Ohio State signee DE Kenyetta Jackson and helped Chaminade-Madonna Prep win the 3A state championship.

· Earned second-team All-State honors from FloridaHSFootball.com in his junior season.

· Has 103 career tackles in 33 high school games with three interceptions.

· Is the son of Rennina and Reggie Turner.