Buckeyes Upset No.1 Duke, 71-66

OSU sophomore center Zed Key scored a career high 20 points and E.J. Liddell had 14 points, 14 rebounds and six assists to lead Ohio State (5-2) to a 71-66 win over No. 1 Duke (7-1) in the Big10/ACC challenge.

The win came after OSU endured a terrible first half in which they turned the ball over nine times leading to 13 points for the Blue Devils. The Buckeyes also shot a miserable three for 10 from the free throw line. Duke seemingly got every loose ball and got into the paint and to the rim for easy baskets time and time again in the first half.

Duke led 43-30 at the half time intermission and extended their lead to as many as 15 points on two different occassions early in the second half but never could extend the lead past that. Instead the Buckeyes began chipping away. Key and Liddell led the way scoring down the low, but the Buckeyes also tightened up the ship defensively and with their ball security. After nine first half turnovers OSU committed just three in the second half. The improved ball security deprived Duke of the easy baskets they got off turnovers in the first half. OSU also adjusted their defense to take away the dribble drive, further making it tough for Duke to score.

OSU chipped away and cut the lead to just six points with 12:31 remaining int he game. Following a Duke time out the Blue Devils reestablished a 10 point lead. It looked like Duke had turned the momentum but OSU got a huge three point field goal from little-used guard Cedric Russell to cut the lead back to seven again.

Duke had an eight point lead at 65-57 with right around five minutes left to play when the Buckeyes finally turned the tide. OSU closed out the game by going on a 14-1 run. They took the lead at 67-66 iwth 1:03 left to play when Liddell hit two free throws. Liddell added another field goal and Russell hit two free throws with three seconds remaining to make the final score 71- 66.

Ohio State shot 48.1% from the field while holding Duke to just 38.5%. Russell scored 12 points for OSU in just 15 minutes of play. He was three for three from three point range and made 3 of 4 free throw attempts. He also drew a critical charging foul that helped keep Duke off the scoreboard late in the game.