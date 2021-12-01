C.J. Stroud is Big Ten Offensive Player, Quarterback, and Freshman of the Year

From the Ohio State Department of Athletics

C.J. Stroud Big Ten’s Offensive, QB and Freshman of the Year

Heisman Trophy candidate is Top 5 nationally in five categories, Top 7 in eight

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Heisman Trophy candidate and record-setting quarterback C.J. Stroud has been honored today by the Big Ten Conference with three major awards: the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year, the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year and the Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year.

Stroud is the first ever from the Big Ten to earn offensive player of the year and freshman of the year in the same season. Additionally: no one has won all three awards in the same year. Stroud is the sixth consecutive quarterback from Ohio State to be named quarterback of the year, and he is the fourth consecutive Buckeye to double-up as quarterback and offensive player of the year.

Leads No. 1 Offense

Stroud, a redshirt freshman from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., who had not thrown a collegiate pass prior to this season, has led arguably the best offense in the nation with Ohio State No. 1 nationally in total offense (551.4 yards per game) and scoring offense (45.5 ppg), and No. 5 in passing offense (364.9 ypg).

On the Cusp of Single Season School Records

Individually, Stroud currently has the best Ohio State single season marks for passing efficiency (182.2), completion pct. (70.9) and passing yards per game (351.1). His 3,862 passing yards ranks second in school history and his 38 touchdown passes rank third.

More on C.J.

§ Stroud has thrown only five interceptions in 395 attempts

§ Named Walter Camp National Player of the Week Nov. 21 after spectacular first half against No. 7 Michigan State when he completed 29 of 31 passes for 393 yards and a school record-tying six touchdowns

§ Finalist for the Davey O’Brien national quarterback of the year award

§ Semifinalist for Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Maxwell Award

§ Is a six-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week

§ Became the first Ohio State quarterback to throw five TD passes without an interception in back to back games (vs. Rutgers and Maryland)

§ Topped those 10 TDs in consecutive games without an interception by throwing 11 TD passes without an interception vs. nationally ranked Purdue and Michigan State, including a school record-tying six vs. MSU

§ Has thrown five touchdown passes four times against Big Ten competition, an Ohio State record

§ Completed a school record 17 consecutive passes vs. Michigan State