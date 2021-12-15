Early Signing Period for football is under way today

The early signing period for football began this morning and will be open until Friday of this week.

If all goes according to plan, the Buckeyes are expected to sign at least 19 players in the early signing period.

As of the moment, the following players have signed their letter of intent and are in the Buckeye fold.

DL Caden Curry

WR Caleb Burton

LB C.J. Hicks

DB Kye Stokes

DB Ryan Turner

DB Jyaire Brown

WR Kojo Antwi

WR Kaleb Brown

RB Dallan Hayden

S Sonny Styles

OL Tegra Tshabola

OL Avery Henery

TE Bennett Christian

DE Kenyatta Jackson

OL George Fitzpatrick

QB Devin Brown

WR Kyion Grayes

We’ll have more on early signing day later today.