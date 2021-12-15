Early Signing Period for football is under way today

The early signing period for football began this morning and will be open until Friday of this week.
If all goes according to plan, the Buckeyes are expected to sign at least 19 players in the early signing period.
As of the moment, the following players have signed their letter of intent and are in the Buckeye fold.
DL Caden Curry
WR Caleb Burton
LB C.J. Hicks
DB Kye Stokes
DB Ryan Turner
DB Jyaire Brown
WR Kojo Antwi
WR Kaleb Brown
RB Dallan Hayden
S Sonny Styles
OL Tegra Tshabola
OL Avery Henery
TE Bennett Christian
DE Kenyatta Jackson
OL George Fitzpatrick
QB Devin Brown
WR Kyion Grayes
We’ll have more on early signing day later today.