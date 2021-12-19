Men’s Basketball has another cancelled game

The game between OSU and University Tennessee Martin scheduled for next Tuesday has been cancelled.

Here is the release from the OSU department of athletics.

Men’s Basketball Game vs. UT Martin Cancelled



COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University men’s basketball’s home game vs. UT Martin on Tuesday, Dec. 21 has been cancelled due to continued COVID-19 concerns within the Buckeye basketball program. The game will not be rescheduled.

The safety and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches, staff and Ohio State community continue to remain the highest priority. All team related activities will remain suspended, and the players and staff will continue to be tested according to Ohio State protocols in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.

All fans who had purchased tickets to the game through the Ohio State Ticket Office and Ticketmaster.com will be refunded and will receive direct communication via email with more information.

The status of future games is to be determined.