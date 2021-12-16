Men’s Basketball game with Kentucky cancelled due to COVID outbreak

The OSU Department of Athletics has issued the following statement.

Men’s Basketball Game vs. Kentucky Cancelled

Game was set for Saturday in Las Vegas; All team-related activities suspended

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University men’s basketball game vs. Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic Saturday has been cancelled due to positive COVID-19 results within the Buckeye basketball program. The game, scheduled to be played in Las Vegas, will not be rescheduled.

The safety and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches, staff and Ohio State community is the highest priority. All team related activities have been suspended and the players and staff will continue to be tested according to Ohio State protocols in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.

The status of future games is to be determined.