Men’s Basketball Postgame: Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski Talks Loss to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski and Wendell Moore Jr. met with the media immediately following the Blue Devils’ 71-66 loss to Ohio State on Tuesday.

Here are the highlights from their postgame comments.

Mike Krzyzewski

+ Chris Holtmann’s team played really hard, played really good defense and “wore us out” at the end. Cedric Russell hit some big buckets for them.

+ This was the worst they had fouled as a team. Duke had 23 fouls. They were tired and didn’t have the same foot speed they normally have.

+ E.J. Liddell hit some big buckets. “They’re a good team, a really good team. It was a great crowd.”

+ On the physicality of the game, Krzyzewski said the fouls accumulated and when the players were tired it had an impact on them. That’s part of the learning experience of being a good player, playing in foul trouble. “But it was very uncharacteristic of my team. My team has played good basketball.”

+ He thought Duke had a good first half.

+ On not scoring in the final five minutes, “we didn’t finish.” Players took it to the basket hard, they didn’t take bad shots, but not making them wore on them. Ohio State played good defense too, so it was a combination of both. He trusts his players to make plays but they weren’t able to make shots and Ohio State’s defense had a lot to do with it. He is not blaming his team, he is proud of them.

+ This team has to learn what it takes. They put together an ambitious schedule. “That’s a lot. We have a young team.” They are real good but they are young and they haven’t gone through anything like this. The season has different energy cycles and they knew they were at the end of this one. Ohio State played hard and it wore them out.

+ They were prepared for Zed Key in addition to E.J. Liddell. Key did a good job, his team should have defended him better. “He did well, he did better than we did but it was not because we didn’t know he could do well.” He was methodological and powerful.

+ “We certainly did not overlook Ohio State.” Mentally, they were right on target with scouting and respect. There’s an emotional toll that wears on them but in order to win big they have to be able to win multiple big games in a row. “We were not able to do that.” Mentally, they were good.

+ Paolo Banchero is going to get the best shot of every team. He’s a really good player, they trust him. “We’re not going to bench him.” It’s a learning experience for him.

Wendell Moore Jr.

+ Ohio State made more plays and hit big shots. “Our shots just didn’t fall. They are a very good team and they fought the whole game.”

+ Getting Duke players in foul trouble played into what Ohio State wanted to do. “They executed.”

+ Ohio State had players they didn’t expect to score. Tonight it was Zed Key, he was huge in the paint. Ohio State has a lot of depth, they scouted them well but Ohio State just had “one more bucket.”

+ The message for the team is to learn from this loss and “hit the ground running again.” Things like this happen, they have to take this as a learning experience. “We got many more games to go.”

+ On preparing for Cedric Russell, Moore said they didn’t know much about him except that he could shoot. They didn’t know who it was going to be for Ohio State tonight but he came out and made some big shots.

[Photo courtesy of Duke Men’s Basketball Twitter]