No. 6 Ohio State Set to Play No. 11 Utah in Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day

COLUMBUS — It’s official. Ohio State has its bowl destination and the No. 6 Buckeyes will play No. 11 Utah in the Rose Bowl, in Pasadena on January 1.

Utah enters the matchup 10-3 with a Pac-12 conference title. This is just the second time in history Utah will face Ohio State.

This will be Ohio State’s first Rose Bowl appearance since beating Washington 28-23 in 2019, the last time Ohio State was left out of the College Football Playoffs.

Below is a release from Ohio State.

16th Rose Bowl for Ohio State

Ohio State is 25-27 all-time in bowl games. This will mark the Buckeyes’ 16th Rose Bowl appearance and second in the last four years. Ohio State owns an 8-7 all-time record at the Rose Bowl and has won in each of its last three appearances: a 20-17 win over Arizona State in 1997; a 26-17 victory against Oregon in 2010; and a 28-23 triumph over Washington in its last visit, on Jan. 1, 2019.

The Buckeyes have been powered by one of the nation’s most explosive and balanced offenses all season. Ohio State leads the nation in total offense (551.1 yards/game) and scoring offense (45.5 points/game) while possessing a Heisman Trophy-candidate at quarterback (C.J. Stroud), a 1,000-yard true freshman running back (TreVeyon Henderson) and a pair of 1,000-yard wide receivers (Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba) with a third receiver, Chris Olave, on the cusp of a 1,000-yard season.

Utah won the Pac 12 on Friday evening by defeating Oregon, 38-10, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Utes have the nation’s No. 14-ranked rushing offense and averages 216.5 yards per game on the ground. Four players – including quarterback Cameron Rising – have 400 or more yards rushing this year, led by Tavion Thomas (186 attempts, 1,041 yards, 20 TD).

Utah also defeated Oregon, one of two teams to defeat the Buckeyes this season, in the regular season, 38-7, on Nov. 20 in Salt Lake City.

The Buckeyes and Utes have met just once previously, a 64-6 Ohio State win in 1986 at Ohio Stadium.