Ohio State Postgame: Chris Holtmann, Buckeyes Talk 71-66 Win vs No. 1 Duke

COLUMBUS — Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann, Cedric Russell, and Zed Key met with the media immediately following the Buckeyes’ stunning 71-66 win vs No. 1 Duke on Tuesday.

Here are the highlights.

Chris Holtmann

+ This was a great win over a great program and a hall of fame, legendary coach and terrific team. His team showed a lot of resiliency to keep winning the next possession. At the end they just made enough plays. “Our ability to stay with it was really important.”

+ Players win games and we had a number of guys make plays down the stretch.”

+ Duke is gifted and talented.

+ Zed Key and Cedric Russell were the difference. Russell had a look in his eyes, his 3 was a really important play. E.J. Liddell finishing the game was key. His ability to not turn it over in the second half was big “He’s an absolute warrior.”

+ They have had really dramatic games and he doesn’t think that’s ending any time soon.

+ There’s a tough mindedness that teams have to have to be able to do these things. He wanted them to stay in the moment and win the next position. “Easier said than done but that was important.”

+ The crowd and the students were phenomenal. “We needed all of you tonight and we need you back.” He feels really good for his players to enjoy that with the students. He hopes the students enjoy this win well into the morning, safely, but well into the morning.

+ He tells players that if they live in their feelings about playing time or missing shots, they are only hurting themselves. Russell has showed the ability to come to work everyday and he had an aggressive look in his eye tonight.

+ Their execution late in the game, defensively and offensively, was as good as it’s been all year.

+ Missing the free throws was frustrating. But it was good to see them make key free throws late in the game. Yelling at the players doesn’t help, some guys have to work harder but he wanted them to relax and be confident in their stroke.

+ On beating two No. 1 teams here as a head coach, Holtmann said he wants his group to be very aggressive, there’s an aggressiveness that’s required. The ability to not flinch is key. He didn’t think they ever had ahold of this game until the final buzzer.

+ “We had some self inflicted mistakes in the first half.” But he gives Duke a lot of credit. They attacked.

+ Zed Key is a center. Holtmann begs the people to recognize that.

+ When Holtmann was asked about a big picture question on beating a team of this caliber with his young team, Holtmann said “it’s Wednesday.” It’s hard to think about that but it validates some of the things they are preaching to the team. A moment like this can bring the group closer.

+ Holtmann didn’t know they would get as much single coverage in the low post as they did.

+ He loves Zed Key’s energy. He wishes he would run faster down the court in transition when he’s “raising the roof.” That’s his biggest complaint. “You run faster with your arms down, but I love his energy.”

+ On the turnovers, Holtmann said they had careless ones but Duke also contributed. “We have to do a better job of taking care of the ball.”

Cedric Russell

+ At the end they focused on getting stops and winning every possession.

+ On his career night, Russell said he has stayed down and ready for when his number was called. He stayed ready and it felt good to come in and do that. He stayed in the right headspace and stayed positive. He kept his faith and kept working. There were a lot of emotions but he never gave up on himself.

+ On his last shot, Russell said he barely caught it and that’s why he hesitated. But once he got space to get the shot off, he did. He was ready for it. He told Liddell coming out of the huddle he could do it.

+ On adjusting to playing at Ohio State, Russell said it was a transition, it was a new culture, and everything was new. Being able to adapt and over time being able to stick it out through the highs and lows and continuing to put in work every day has been his mindset.

+ They were happy they were able to come in and execute the game plan. Holtmann found holes they were able to attack and in the last six or seven minutes of the game they did that. They dug in on the defensive side of things and locked in to what Duke was doing. “It felt good to do that at home.”

Zed Key

+ They tightened up the defense at the end.

+ On his career night, Key credits his teammates that found him open.

+ This win boosts their confidence. “We like to win.” But they can’t keep their heads in this game. They will celebrate the win but will move forward.

+ Key said he played Duke’s Mark Williams before and knew he liked to block shots. He used his body and physicality to overcome that.

+ On how close games help moving forward, Key said it will help them a lot in the Big Ten. “There’s no cake walk in the Big Ten this year.”

+ Everyone is happy for each other. Key said Holtmann made a statement in the locker room that when he was getting interviewed, Joey Brunk was jumping up and down, very happy for him. It shows how close they are and winning brings them together.

+ He was celebrating the win after Russell hit the free throws.

+ On having stamina late in the game, Key said he lost a lot of weight, he was at 265 and lost weight and feels better on the court. He was doing a lot of extra conditioning and feels better. He’s at about 250 now.

