Ozone Forum back online but not all able to post yet.

We are happy to report that the-Ozone forum is back online, albeit in a somewhat limited form.

As of now our forum software has been successfully reinstalled on a new server at a new ISP. Anyone wishing to visit and view the site may do so at http://forums.theozone.net, HOWEVER….

We have not as yet restored all posting accounts. To do so requires that we recover some files from our old server, and that is proving difficult at the moment.

Until we do recover those files, many of you will get an error message when you attempt to post.

For now, please be patient. Do not attempt to re-register, that will not be necessary once we recover all of our registration files from the old server. We are confident we will eventually be able to get those files, and when we do, anyone previously registered will once again be able to post.