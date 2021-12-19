The-Ozone Forum hacked. Repairs under way.

For the second time in roughly three weeks the server housing the-Ozone forum (http://forums.the-ozone.net) has been hacked.

If you frequent our forum please be advised that we are taking steps now to restore the server.

Unfortunately, the process involved is not fast. It will take us at least 24 hours to restore the server to some level of functionality.

Once it is functioning we will be recovering our software and data and moving it to a new, more-secure server.

We are not sure how long that process will take, but we are hopeful of having it completed in 30 to 48 hours.

Thank you for your patience in this matter.

We’re going as fast as we can.