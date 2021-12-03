Quarterback Quinn Ewers enters the transfer portal

Multiple reliable media sources are reporting that OSU freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers has entered the transfer portal.

Ewers was regarded the top high school player nationally in the class of 2022. Ewers skipped his senior year of high school in Texas to enter OSU a year early and therefore became a member of the class of 2021. At this point, however, his class status does not matter to Ohio State as he is leaving the program.

Ewers is rumored to have been homesick while at Ohio State. There is also the reality that quarterback C.J. Stroud will be very hard to unseat as OSU’s starter next season, and in today’s college football world of the transfer portal high-profile players like Ewers do not want to wait on the bench for their turn to play. They want to be on the field now.

The early conjecture is that he will return to his home state of Texas at one of Texas Tech, Texas A&M or the University of Texas.

With his departure OSU is down to just two scholarship quarterbacks on the current roster, Stroud and redshirt freshman Kyle McCord.

The Buckeyes recently picked up a recruiting commitment from Utah quarterback Devin Brown. Brown was committed to USC but decommitted when the Trojans made a coaching change. Brown is rated the number one player in the state of Utah and the number five-ranked quarterback nationally. Last summer Brown finished second in the Elite Eleven quarterback competition. Ewers finished sixth in that competition.