Ryan Day Hires Oklahoma State’s Jim Knowles as New Defensive Coordinator

The following was released by the OSU Department of Athletics.

“Update from Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day

Dec. 7, 2021

I have offered a position on the Ohio State football staff to Oklahoma State University defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and he has accepted it.

Starting Jan. 2, Knowles will be the Buckeyes’ new defensive coordinator. What is most important at this time is that we put our players in the best position possible to finish this season with a win in the Rose Bowl. To that end, we will continue our planning and preparation for the game with our current staff of 10 assistant coaches.”

Most recently Knowles has been the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State. This season his defense ranked third in the NCAA in total defense, behind only Georgia and Wisconsin. The Cowboys registered 54 sacks this season as compared to 36 by Ohio State. Knowles is known for an aggressive, attacking defensive style.

[Photo via AP]