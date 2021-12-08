Second half surge carries Buckeyes past pesky Towson 85-74

A 17-4 run early in the second half turned a tied game into a 60-47 Ohio State lead and allowed OSU (7-2, 1-0 B1G) to cruise to an 85-74 win over a gritty Towson (6-4) team.

Each team had its moments in the first half with OSU leading by seven early in the game at 15-8 and Towson coming back for its own seven point later in the half at 28-21. OSU held a slim one point advantage at 33-32 when the first half came to a close.

Ohio State finally got some separation with a 17-4 run that took the score from 43 all to 60-47 Buckeyes. Senior Kyle Young scored nine of OSU’s 17 points in the burst on two two-point baskets, a three-pointer and two free throws to account for half of his team-high 18 points.

Both teams shot the ball well from beyond the arc. Towson made 12 of 28 for 42.9% from long range. OSU made 10 of 23 for 43.5%. Justin Ahrens went five for five from beyond the arc and added a free throw on a four-point play to tally 16 points. Also in double figures for OSU were baseline players E.J. Liddell with 15 and Zed Key with 13. Key also registered a game-high nine rebounds as OSU held a 31-21 rebounding advantage.

Towson was led by Jason Gibson with 19 points off the bench. Towson also got double figure scoring from Cameron Holden with 16, Nicolas Timberlake with 11 and Antonio Rizzuto with 10.

Photo courtesy OhiostateBuckeyes.com