Eight Buckeyes earn AP All-American mention

No Buckeyes were named first team AP All-American this year, but eight of them received mention as second or third teamers giving OSU the most mentions over all three teams of any school in the nation.

Receiving second team honors on offense are Junior OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, Senior OG Thayer Munford, Senior wide receiver Chris Olave, Junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson and Senior kicker Noah Ruggles.

Senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was named to the second team defense.

Freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud was named to the third team offense. Sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was also named to the third team.