Trio of Buckeyes gain First-team All-American status

From the OSU department of athletics.

G. Wilson, Petit-Frere & Ruggles First-Team All-Americans

FWAA selects Garrett Wilson and Nicholas Petit-Frere first-team; Noah Ruggles on ESPN team

COLUMBUS – Three Ohio State Buckeyes have been honored with first-team All-America recognition: WR Garrett Wilson, LT Nicholas Petit-Frere and K Noah Ruggles. The media agencies/organizations have just started to unveil their respective 2021 All-Americans, including the five that will comprise the consensus and unanimous All-America teams with another five or so organizations also naming teams this month.

Wilson, the dynamic junior receiver with 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns, was honored with first-team All-America recognition by the Football Writers Association of America and also by The Athletic. Wilson is a junior from Austin, Texas, and Lake Travis H.S.

Petit-Frere, a junior from Tampa and Berkeley Prep, was named a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America and also CBS Sports. Petit-Frere and the Ohio State offensive line have lead arguably the best offense in the nation this year with Ohio State No. 1 nationally in total offense (551.4 yards per game) and scoring offense (45.5 ppg), and No. 5 in passing offense (364.9 ypg).

Ruggles, a senior from Odessa, Fla., and Steinbrenner H.S., was named a first-team All-American by ESPN after leading the nation in kick scoring this season with 122 points, good for third overall. He was 18 of 19 in field goals and he was perfect on all 68 of his extra point attempts.

Second-Team All-Americans

A number of Buckeyes have been honored so far as second-team All-Americans, including WR Chris Olave (Walter Camp, CBS Sports and Pro Football Network), OL Thayer Munford (CBS Sports) and WR Jaxon Smith Njigba (Pro Football Network).