COLUMBUS — Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann, players Cedric Russell and Zed Key, as well as Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski and Wendell Moore Jr. met with the media following the Buckeyes’ 71-66 win against No. 1 Duke on Tuesday night.

You can watch the full press conferences below.

Mike Krzyzewski and Wendell Moore Jr.

Cedric Russell and Zed Key

Chris Holtmann

[Photo via Ohio State Hoops]