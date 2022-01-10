Buckeyes Add Game to Basketball Schedule

The OSU Department of Athletics has issued the following release.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s basketball’s team has added a game to the schedule and will play IUPUI on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on BTN.

The game will be included for season ticket holders and more information will sent by the ticket office via email. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Jan. 11 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

In December, the Buckeyes were forced to cancel three non-conference games, including a pair of home games, due to health and safety protocols associated with COVID 19. Those game were Kentucky (Dec. 18) in the CBS Sports Classic and home games vs. UT Martin (Dec. 21) and New Orleans (Dec. 28).

IUPUI was also forced to cancel three scheduled games against Cleveland State (Dec. 30), Purdue Fort Wayne (Jan. 1) and Northern Kentucky (Jan. 6) due to positive COVID-19 cases within the program’s tier one individuals.

This will be the third all-time meeting between the programs. The Buckeyes won the first contest on Dec. 9, 2001, but that win was later vacated by the NCAA. The second meeting also came on Dec. 9 in 2010. Ohio State won that game 75-64 behind a freshman program record 40 points from Jared Sullinger.

IUPUI is currently 1-11 on the season and 0-3 in Horizon League play.

The game will be part of a three-game in seven-day stretch for the Buckeyes, with all three games coming at home. OSU will host Penn State on Jan. 16, IUPUI on Jan. 18 and Nebraska on Jan. 22.