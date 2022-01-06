Buckeyes loose to Hoosiers on the road.

No. 13 Ohio State (9-3, 3-1 B1G) travelled to Bloomington, Indiana, in the hopes on extending a five-game winning streak. Instead they got a solid 67 -51 beating at the hands of the Hoosiers (11-3, 2-2 B1G).

The game was OSU’s second since a Covid-caused extended moratorium from their schedule. OSU was off almost three weeks without a game and virtually without practices due to illness on the team. They showed rust in their last outing against Nebraska, but were still able to manage an overtime win in Lincoln. That wasn’t to be in Bloomington. The Buckeyes looked tired and just could not hit shots. Indiana, meanwhile, got a huge performance from sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis. OSU had no answer for Jackson Davis who ended the game with 27 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots. His scoring came on 11 of 17 shooting from the field and five of five from the free throw line.

OSU scoring leader E.J. Liddell had his second-consecutive bad outing. Liddell did score in double figures with 11, but it took him 12 shots to make just three field goals. He was four of four from the free throw line, but it was clear that Liddell was struggling with his shot and almost ever other aspect of his game. The only Buckeye who had a night that was close to credible was freshman guard Malaki Branham. He was five of 13 from the field and two for two from the free throw line.

As a team Ohio State shot a miserable 30.8 percent from the field. They were eight of 27 from three point range.

OSU managed to keep it close for a half and trailed by just three at 33-30 at the halftime break. The stayed close for about the first half of the second period, and as fatigue set in the Hoosiers pulled away. I.U. took their first double-digit lead of the game with 4:09 remaining. OSU then pretty much collapsed and never threatened a rally.

Indiana’s shooting did not exactly light it up as a team. They shot just 41% from the floor for the game, but that was more than good enough against a Buckeye team that is clearly struggling right now. For the season Indiana is currently undefeated at home and winless on the road.

Photo courtesy of Ohiostatebuckeyes.com