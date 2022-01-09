Chris Holtmann, Ryan Pedon Unavailable for Game vs Northwestern

Below is a release from Ohio State.

Holtmann and Pedon Unavailable for Northwestern Game

Assistant coach Jake Diebler will serve as acting head coach for Sunday’s game

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann and assistant coach Ryan Pedon will not be available for the game Sunday vs. Northwestern. Both coaches will miss the game due to health and safety protocols.

Assistant coach Jake Diebler will serve as the acting head coach for the game against Northwestern.

The availability of both coaches for upcoming games this week will be determined later.