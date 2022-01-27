E.J. Liddell Reaches 1,000 Career Points at Ohio State

COLUMBUS — Ohio State junior forward has reached 1,000 points in his career as a Buckeye just halfway through his third season.

Liddell came into the Buckeyes’ game against Minnesota just 12 points away from hitting the 1,000 point mark. Liddell reached the milestone on Thursday night early in the second half of the game.

He becomes the 60th Buckeye to reach the career mark and the first since Duane Washington Jr. last season.

Liddell has scored in double figures in all 17 games this season and now has a streak of 28 consecutive games of 10 or more points dating back to last season.

Liddell is fourth in the Big Ten averaging 19.4 points per game. The last Buckeye to average 20 points per game was Evan Turner during his national player of the year season in 2009-10.