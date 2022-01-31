Ryan Day Offseason Updates: Key Buckeyes Opting to Return Next Season

Ohio State Head Football Coach Ryan Day met with media members this afternoon and spoke on a wide range of topics. New members of the OSU coaching staff will also meet with media members today.

Day was asked about the status of certain players who had options regarding playing another year at Ohio State or moving on. According to Day, three players who meet that description have elected to remain at for another year. Defensive lineman Jerron Cage, linebacker Palaie Gaotoete and linebacker Teradja Mitchell will return to OSU for another year. One player, defensive back Seven Banks, has decided he will not return for another year.

Additionally, Cade Stover will remain at linebacker. Stover practiced and played as a tight end most of last season, but was moved to linebacker as the season wound down.