The Ohio State Department of Athletics has issued the following release.

Malaki Branham Named B1G Freshman of the Week, Again

This is the second consecutive week that Branham has earned Freshman of the Week honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second consecutive week, Ohio State freshman Malaki Branham has been named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week. He shares the honor this week with Michigan State’s Max Christie.

Coming off a week in which he scored a season-high 35 points in a win at Nebraska, Branham averaged 18.5 points, 4.0 assists, 1.5 blocks per game and was a combined 15-of-16 from the foul line in a pair of games last week. The Columbus native led the Buckeyes with 13 points in the game at Indiana on Thursday. He then was 5-of-8 from the floor and a career-best 13-of-14 from the free throw line to finish with 24 points in the win over Northwestern on Sunday. Branham also dished-out a career-high five assists and tied a career-high with three steals against the Wildcats.

Branham has started to feel more comfortable and confident as he has scored in double figures each of the last three games after having been in double figures just once prior to this stretch. He has scored 72 points in the last three games, eclipsing the 63 points he scored in the first 10 games of the season.

Branham is the first Buckeye to earn Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors in back-to-back weeks since DeAngelo Russell won the award in the first two weeks of February in 2015.

The Buckeyes will travel to Wisconsin this Thursday evening before returning home to host Penn State on Sunday.