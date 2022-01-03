Malaki Branham Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

The Ohio State Department of Athletics has issued the following release.

Malaki Branham Named B1G Freshman of the Week

Branham scored 35 points in the win at Nebraska on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Having to sit on a tough game for more than three weeks, Ohio State freshman Malaki Branham bounced back in a big way, scoring a season-high 35 points and leading the Buckeyes to an overtime victory at Nebraska on Sunday. That effort earned him Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors on Monday.

Branham was 13-of-19 from the floor and 6-of-10 from long range. He also tied a season-high with six rebounds and dished-out two assists.

Noting Branham’s Performance

The 35 points are the most by an OSU freshman in a Big Ten game and second only to Jared Sullinger who scored 40 vs. IUPUI as a freshman in 2010

The 35 points also tie Keita Bates-Diop for the most by any OSU player in a Big Ten game since 2000

Branham’s six three-pointers tie an OSU freshman record for the most in a single game. He entered the night just 5-of-15 combined from long range on the season

His 13 field goals are tied for the second-most by an OSU freshman in a game in program history

The 35 points are also tied for the second-most in a game by any freshman in the country this season

Branham is the first Buckeye to earn Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors since D.J. Carton earned the award on Dec. 23, 2019. Carton scored a team-high 15 points, making 5-of-6 shots vs. Kentucky and also had 10 points, five assists and five rebounds versus Southeast Missouri State.