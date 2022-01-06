Offensive line coach Greg Studrawa parts ways with Ohio State

It was first reported by John Brice of Football Scoop and has been confirmed by several sources that Ohio State offensive line coach and Ohio State have parted ways.

Studrawa spent six years at Ohio State and was originally hired by Urban Meyer.

Studrawa, a Fostoria, Ohio, native, has also coached the offensive line at LSU, Bowling Green and Arkansas State.

During his tenure OSU produced multiple NFL draft picks including two Rimington Award winners, Pat Elflein and Billy Price, as well as two first-team All-Americans, Wyatt Davis and Michael Jordan.

In early conjecture about possible replacements the name of current UCLA offensive line coach Justin Frye has been commonly mentioned. Frye worked with Ryan Day while both were at Temple and Boston College. Frye’s current employer, UCLA head coach Chip Kelley, is one of Day’s mentors in the coaching business.