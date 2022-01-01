Ohio State Availability Report: 19 Buckeyes Unavailable for Rose Bowl

Pasadena, California — A handful of defensive starters are among 19 Buckeyes who will be unavailable for the Rose Bowl game. Below is the full availability report from Ohio State.

Game-time Decision

DE Javonte Jean-Baptiste

Unavailable

QB JP Andrade

WR Kamryn Babb

CB Sevyn Banks

RB Marcus Crowley

S Jantez Dunn

DE Tyler Friday

OL Josh Fryar

DT Haskell Garrett

DT Antwuan Jackson

S Jaylen Johnson

LB Cade Kacherski

DL Jaden Mckenzie

LB Mitchell Melton

OL Harry Miller

LB Jalen Pace

DL Noah Potter

SAF Josh Proctor

LB Cody Simon

S Marcus Williamson