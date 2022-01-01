Ohio State Availability Report: 19 Buckeyes Unavailable for Rose Bowl

Pasadena, California — A handful of defensive starters are among 19 Buckeyes who will be unavailable for the Rose Bowl game. Below is the full availability report from Ohio State.
Game-time Decision
DE Javonte Jean-Baptiste
Unavailable
QB JP Andrade
WR Kamryn Babb
CB Sevyn Banks
RB Marcus Crowley
S Jantez Dunn
DE Tyler Friday
OL Josh Fryar
DT Haskell Garrett
DT Antwuan Jackson
S Jaylen Johnson
LB Cade Kacherski
DL Jaden Mckenzie
LB Mitchell Melton
OL Harry Miller
LB Jalen Pace
DL Noah Potter
SAF Josh Proctor
LB Cody Simon
S Marcus Williamson
3 Responses
What ever happened to the silver bullets. The defense is pitiful. play calling is ridiculous. Where is the run game. This game is a joke. Tackle people, don’t just push them. Maybe it’s time for a new coaching staff. Day is looking silly on the field. team has zero killer instinct. I can’t watch any more.
We need a new strength and conditioning coach, Game in the first half and we can not compete on strength with Utah.
This is a total embarrassment.
Can you please let us know why Simon. Banks, Williamson, and Jackson are not playing on the defense ?
Can you also let us know why a kid named Stover who played TE all season is starting at LB over our over LBs all season ?
This season just makes no sense to me.