Football

Ohio State Availability Report: 19 Buckeyes Unavailable for Rose Bowl

by Caroline Rice3 comments

Pasadena, California — A handful of defensive starters are among 19 Buckeyes who will be unavailable for the Rose Bowl game. Below is the full availability report from Ohio State.

Game-time Decision

DE Javonte Jean-Baptiste

Unavailable

QB JP Andrade

WR Kamryn Babb

CB Sevyn Banks

RB Marcus Crowley

S Jantez Dunn

DE Tyler Friday

OL Josh Fryar

DT Haskell Garrett

DT Antwuan Jackson

S Jaylen Johnson

LB Cade Kacherski

DL Jaden Mckenzie

LB Mitchell Melton

OL Harry Miller

LB Jalen Pace

DL Noah Potter

SAF Josh Proctor

LB Cody Simon

S Marcus Williamson

3 Responses

  1. What ever happened to the silver bullets. The defense is pitiful. play calling is ridiculous. Where is the run game. This game is a joke. Tackle people, don’t just push them. Maybe it’s time for a new coaching staff. Day is looking silly on the field. team has zero killer instinct. I can’t watch any more.

  2. We need a new strength and conditioning coach, Game in the first half and we can not compete on strength with Utah.

    This is a total embarrassment.

  3. Can you please let us know why Simon. Banks, Williamson, and Jackson are not playing on the defense ?

    Can you also let us know why a kid named Stover who played TE all season is starting at LB over our over LBs all season ?

    This season just makes no sense to me.

