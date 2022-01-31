Ohio State Hires Devin Jordan As Offensive Assistant Coach

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has hired former Buckeye wide receiver Devin Jordan as an offensive assistant coach.

Jordan was most recently the offensive quality control coach for the Akron Zips and coached against the Buckeyes last season.

Jordan started coaching as a student under Jim Tressel. He then got his first official coaching job at Wittenberg before spending three seasons at Otterbein. His next stops were at Walsh, Malone, and Youngstown State before landing at Akron.

He has spent 14 seasons as a college coach, has coached eight team offensive MVPs and seven All-Americans, most recently 2021 freshman all-American Konata Mumpfield. He has also coached 15 All-Conference players and has sent three players to the NFL, including one NFL-All pro player, 2021 Indianapolis Colts’ Ashton Dulin.

As a former Ohio State wide receiver, Jordan played for the Buckeyes between 2003-08.

Jordan is also the founder and president of the charity Beyond The Game and is a motivational speaker.