Which Ohio State Players Declared For The 2022 NFL Draft? Who Returns To The Buckeyes?

COLUMBUS — After the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl win, the time came for many Ohio State players to make a big decision about their future — will they return to Ohio State for another season, or will they turn pro and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft?

With the NCAA giving every player an additional year of eligibility after 2020, the only players who cannot return are those who have already used that extra year. However, everyone else, including seniors who have played a full four years without redshirting, could potentially return for another year if they wanted to.

The players have now past their Jan. 17 deadline for making that decision. Many players re-enrolled at Ohio State, started classes and winter workouts again in January, while others have moved on and are training all across the country in preparation for Pro Day, the NFL Combine, and ultimately the 2022 NFL Draft.

This post compiles the list of players who are staying and returning to Ohio State, as well as the list of players who announced their decisions to turn pro.

Who Stays?

Tight end and former walk-on Mitch Rossi announced he is returning for a sixth season with the Buckeyes, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility.

North Carolina transfer kicker Noah Ruggles announced he will also be using his extra eligibility and is returning to Ohio State. Senior long snapper Bradley Robinson is using the extra eligibility to return for a rare seventh season with the Buckeyes.

Linebacker Teradja Mitchell also is returning to the Buckeyes, using his extra year of eligibility. He is currently working towards a second degree from Ohio State.

Offensive lineman Dawand Jones is returning for another year.

Defensive end Zach Harrison announced he is returning to Ohio State via social media.

Cornerback Sevyn Banks, defensive tackle, Jerron Cage, and linebacker Palaie Gaoteote are all seniors who could return for another year with the extra eligibility, or they could turn pro. While Banks did indicate that the Rose Bowl would be his last game and he participated in Senior Day activities, none of the players have formally announced any decision to leave.

Who Goes?

Offensive lineman Thayer Munford, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson, cornerback Demario McCall, and safety Marcus Williamson are all out of eligibility.

Williamson did not attend the Rose Bowl and has since moved on. Munford and Garrett announced their decisions to declare for the NFL Draft via social media.

Jackson and McCall had also mentioned that they are working towards playing in the NFL.

Wide receiver Chris Olave, tight end Jeremy Ruckert, and defensive end Tyreke Smith, despite being seniors, could return for another year due to the added eligibility year, but they have all announced their decisions to turn pro. Both Ruckert and Smith accepted invitations to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and Olave announced his decision before the Rose Bowl.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, a true junior who was draft eligible, announced his decision to turn pro before the Rose Bowl and has since been training in preparation for the NFL Combine.

Offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, a redshirt junior, announced he is turning pro. This came as no surprise, as Petit-Frere participated in Senior Day activities with Ohio State this past season.

Running back Master Teague III announced his decision to prepare to play at the next level.