Ohio State’s Matt Barnes Expected to Take Defensive Coordinator Job With Memphis

by Caroline Rice
PASADENA, Calif. — Memphis is reportedly expected to hire Ohio State’s Matt Barnes as its next defensive coordinator.

Barnes took over play calling duties for Kerry Coombs after Ohio State’s loss to Oregon in week two of the season, but his play calling duties would not continue for the next season. Ohio State hired Jim Knowles as its new defensive coordinator.

Barnes did not speak to the media after the Rose Bowl win.

